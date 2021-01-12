| 6°C Dublin

10 things you need to know before you start a Couch to 5k programme

Chartered physiotherapist Shane O’Brien outlines his top tips for novice runners

Shane O'Brien

Data collected from some of the most popular Couch to 5k mobile phone apps shows us that millions of people worldwide have successfully completed the journey from couch to 5k, showing that running is a form of exercise suitable for most. Here are some things to keep in mind

You can do it: If you can comfortably walk for 30 minutes, then you are capable of running 5k in eight weeks’ time. However, if you have not been taking regular exercise, then walking 5k non-stop at the end of the eight weeks would be a rewarding goal. Don’t let age, bodyweight, or current fitness levels put you off, as you can slowly build up your fitness following a structured programme, such as the eight-week Couch to 5k programme from Athletics Ireland.

Treat your feet: A good pair of running shoes is important. ‘Good’ does not have to mean expensive, and despite clever marketing suggesting otherwise, only a very small percentage of people actually require specialised shoes or customised orthotics. The research suggests a person should select their footwear based on comfort and then gradually build up their walking/running mileage in the same trainers. Clothing, such as base layers, a high-visibility jacket and a reflective armband, are recommended.

