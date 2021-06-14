| 15.9°C Dublin

Fit Summer diary: The freedom of not counting carbs and the joy of being back at the gym 

Health and Living editor Yvonne Hogan

Health and Living editor Yvonne Hogan

Yvonne Hogan

For me, Fit Summer is primarily trying to fix my relationship with food. I love to exercise ­— in a gym with weights — and now that the gyms are open again I know that I will find the time to go. Particularly now that I have had my first vaccination, even though I will put on my mask if the gym gets busy.

I went twice last week and feeling a barbell on my back again has made me so happy.

I feel like a vital part of me has been restored and I am so grateful. I am taking it easy though, following the advice of physio Doireann Murtagh, and lifting about 50pc of my pre-lockdown weight.

