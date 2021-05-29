| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Anna Geary: ‘Fit to me is an aura, a sense of self – it is about how you feel’

&lsquo;Exercise should be a comfort&rsquo;: Performance coach, RTÉ presenter and former camogie star Anna Geary. Photo:: Mark Condren Expand

Close

&lsquo;Exercise should be a comfort&rsquo;: Performance coach, RTÉ presenter and former camogie star Anna Geary. Photo:: Mark Condren

‘Exercise should be a comfort’: Performance coach, RTÉ presenter and former camogie star Anna Geary. Photo:: Mark Condren

‘Exercise should be a comfort’: Performance coach, RTÉ presenter and former camogie star Anna Geary. Photo:: Mark Condren

Anna Geary is evangelical about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. And if anybody embodies the concept of fitness, it is the 33-year-old Cork woman. The former camogie captain has 20 All-Ireland medals and is a founding member of the Women Gaelic Players Association.

She is passionate about encouraging girls’ participation in physical activity, and has just finished filming a documentary for RTÉ that looks at the reasons so many girls stop playing sport as they get older. She is a coach on RTÉ show Ireland’s Fittest Family, and mentored the winning families in 2016 and 2018.

Most Watched

Privacy