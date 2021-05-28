| 11.8°C Dublin

Anna Geary: ‘Fit to me is an aura, a sense of self – it is about how you feel’

Your motivation coach Anna Geary says we must dispel the negative myths around exercise – and ditch the weighing scales

Yvonne Hogan

Anna Geary is evangelical about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. And if anybody embodies the concept of fitness, it is the 33-year-old Cork woman. The former camogie captain has 20 All-Ireland medals and is a founding member of the Women Gaelic Players Association.

She is passionate about encouraging girls’ participation in physical activity, and has just finished filming a documentary for RTÉ that looks at the reasons so many girls stop playing sport as they get older. She is a coach on RTÉ show Ireland’s Fittest Family, and mentored the winning families in 2016 and 2018.

But Anna is adamant that fitness is not the preserve of elite athletes or those into team sports, and she is on a mission to break down the stigma around exercise.

