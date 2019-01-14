Sports Minister Brendan Griffin has revealed how he dropped five stone in weight last year, putting his success down to a healthy diet.

Fighting fit: Sports Minister cuts out the carbs to lose five stone in a year

Mr Griffin (36) had weighed 17.5st at his heaviest, but brought it down to just below 12.5st by cutting carbs, particularly sugars. It was a visit to his doctor in 2016 that put his weight into perspective.

"He told me I had high blood pressure and I would have to take tablets. I was only 34 and thinking I don't want to be taking tablets the rest of my life.

"I asked if there was anything else I could do and he said to lose five stone."

He said he was also spurred to take action because, as Sports Minister, he was "constantly around people who are promoting sport and healthy living".

Mr Griffin played sport, including minor football, in his younger years and in his 20s. And while he continued to play sport in later years, the pressures of work and life took its toll.

"In 2017, I played around five games with the local soccer club here, Keel. While I could play and it was grand the shirt was very tight fitting," he said.

He offered advice to anyone trying to lose weight.

"I would say overcome the fear of the scales. A lot of people when they put on weight they tend to avoid the scales, but you should check it maybe three times a week.

"Throw out your old clothes, so you're not thinking 'I might need them when I put on the few pounds again'," he said.

Irish Independent