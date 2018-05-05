Fashion brand invents underwear you won't need to wash 'for weeks'

A Danish fashion brand has caused a stir with their latest invention - eco-friendly underwear you won't have to wash 'for weeks'.

Give the vast majority of people (you would hope) change their underwear every day, it sounds like an alarming prospect, but Organic Basics' pants have a silver treatment which is 'naturally anti-microbial' and which they claim kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria and fungi.

It is inspired by NASA, which uses silver to purify water in the International Space Station. By inhibiting the growth of bacteria, it also stops the creation of any undesirable odours which could then escape from your nether regions.

The men's boxers are kinder to the environment because they cut down on the amount of water and washing powder used by the wearer, and they're made from recycled materials. The brand is seeking investment in the product Silvertech 2.0 on Kickstarter where they also claim they are breathable with 'advanced ventilation in critical sweat zones', heat regulating, and wrinkle resistant.

They are also 100 per cent sustainable and are the second generation of the product, which has garnered many fans since its original launch. As well as the underpants, the company has socks, towels, and t-shirts with similar benefits. You may never have to do a wash again.

Online Editors