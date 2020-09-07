| 12.1°C Dublin

Everything you know about exercise is wrong

As a species, we were never meant to exercise, according to a new book by Harvard biologist Daniel Lieberman. In it, he busts some myths and misconceptions enshrined in our modern fitness industry. Suzanne Harrington reports

Skip the gym? Humans evolved to be physically active, which we can confuse with exercise Expand

Skip the gym? Humans evolved to be physically active, which we can confuse with exercise

Suzanne Harrington

Have you ever thought about how weird gyms are? How odd it is to pay someone else to encourage you to work up a sweat? That's because exercise - defined as voluntary physical activity undertaken for the sake of health and fitness - from an evolutionary perspective is entirely unnatural. And not just unnatural, but commodified, medicalised, and virtue signalling.

Humans never evolved to exercise but invented it in response to post-industrialised living, which means we have normalised the abnormal - running on the spot while going nowhere inside a sterile air-conditioned space, or lifting heavy items that do not require lifting. Yet without exercise, we can become ill and die early. We need it - that is, we need physical movement - but do we need all the misconceptions and misinformation that goes with it?

In a new book, Exercised, Harvard evolutionary biologist and running expert Daniel Lieberman debunks a host of entrenched exercise myths. He says we have become exercised - vexed, anxious, worried, harassed - about exercise, and that it is a recent phenomenon and could perhaps be regarded as slightly insane from the perspective of people living outside the sedentary developed world.