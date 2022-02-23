| 7.9°C Dublin

Ever had bad sex? You’re not alone – and the effects can last for years

Franki Cookney

Few among us could claim to be a stranger to bad sex. Whether it leaves us dissatisfied or disconnected, pokes our insecurities or sparks shame, most of us can relate to feeling disappointed by a sexual encounter. Indeed, one in eight women and one in 20 men say they lack enjoyment during sex. It’s easy to speculate as to why. We might blame poor technique, a patchy understanding of anatomy, or the orgasm gap. But what if bad sex was pattern-forming? What if crap sexual experiences early on were setting the stage for years of bad sex?

