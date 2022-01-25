Escaping the rat race: ‘I quit my well-paid Dublin job and moved back to rural Ireland to pursue my dream career’

Sarah Hourigan says she now wants to fit work around her lifestyle versus the other way around

“When I was in my mid-twenties I was following what seemed like a clear career path. After doing an undergrad in UCC, I completed a Masters in Applied Psychology and then I got a desk-based health research job in a government department.

It was a well-paid job with lots of annual leave and other perks, and for the first few months, I really enjoyed it.

At the time, I was planning on saving up for the big house and the big car. But then, about a year into the job, I started to feel a sense of, ‘Is this it? Is this what my education has led me to?’

There was no scope for my own creativity and I didn’t feel motivated. I wanted to do original research but there wasn’t really space for it. As time went on, I lost my confidence and I began to feel really low.

In my case, I went to work and out at the weekends, but that wasn’t fulfilling me at all. I had such an identity crisis. I had spent my whole life working towards this career but suddenly I didn’t know what I liked anymore.

It’s not unusual for extracurricular activities to drop off when you go to college. Then we end up in the working world and we’re left thinking, ‘What do I even like to do?’

I knew I needed to go back to square one so I bought an A4 pad and wrote down questions like, ‘What makes me feel alive?’ and ‘What makes me feel passionate?’

I was really into hiking and camping and being outdoors when I was a teenager so I thought, ‘I have to get back into that somehow’. A few weeks later I began volunteering at a youth group in Dublin and within the first month I was out in nature camping with them.

It was an amazing experience. Colour started coming back to me and I felt like I could breathe deeply again. I hadn’t felt like that for so long.

Next, I found an all-female adventure group called Galz Gone Wild. I plucked up the courage to go to one of their events and then I committed to going once a month. By the time I went to the fourth event with them, I knew this was what I wanted to do.

I didn’t know how I was going to do it or what it was going to look like, but there was just no comparison between how I felt on these events to how I felt in my job.

Still, I was in a space of uncertainty so in May 2018 I booked a session with a career coach. On her website it said something to the effect of ‘I’m not going to give you any specific answers’ but at the time, all I wanted was an answer! I just wanted someone to tell me what to do.

After our session, she turned to me and said, ‘I wish I could have recorded you speaking. When you speak about your job your face is just so down but when you speak about your adventure group, it’s like a lightbulb is turned on and your whole face lights up. That’s got to tell you something,’ she said. ‘You already know what to do.’

I decided then that I would begin my mountain skills training. A few months later, I was working with Galz Gone Wild, leading hikes on Saturdays and Sundays while continuing to work full-time. There were a lot of seven-day weeks but it gave me the time to save money, put some supports in place and think about what I was going to do next.

While I was working as a mountain leader, I could see the incredible healing women were having in the outdoors — and it was a beautiful thing to witness. Meanwhile, I came across the field of nature-based therapies and did courses in Forest Bathing, Wild Therapy, Ecopsychology and Forest Therapy.

It’s a huge field internationally but I knew nothing about it when I first started thinking about changing careers. I never thought I’d be able to merge my psychology background with the outdoors, but I’ve realised now that this was why I studied psychology. It brought it all together.

Read More

In July 2020, I launched my business, Nature Therapy Ireland, with the simple aim of sharing all of this with as many people as possible. I want to show people that you don’t have to be lying on a forest floor or standing on the summit of a mountain to connect with nature and experience the health and well-being benefits.

I call myself a nature therapy practitioner and everything I do is backed up by evidence and grounded in research.

Some of my work involves really slow, intentional group walks in nature that are designed to awaken the senses. Some of my work is one-on-one and uses nature-based intervention to target specific mental and physical health difficulties.

What I say to people who come to my events is, ‘I don’t have to teach you nature connection; I just have to help you remember’. A nature connection is something that is really innate in all of us.

Expand Close Sarah Hourigan says she now wants to fit work around her lifestyle versus the other way around / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah Hourigan says she now wants to fit work around her lifestyle versus the other way around

If you’re thinking of leaving your job to follow your passion, my advice is to consider all your options really thoroughly beforehand. You’ll never feel truly ready to do it but you can put some supports in place first.

I spent about a year and a half saving before changing my career. I halved my salary but found I adjusted.

For me, earning less money came at the very same time as me becoming interested in living a more sustainable life and not wanting to buy fast fashion and instead buy clothes in vintage and charity shops. I used to go straight to high-street clothing stores when I got paid but not buying fast fashion saves a lot of money.

You might think it’s too late to change paths but that’s just not true. For some people it might mean staying in their 9-5 job and following their passion in the evenings or at the weekends. It doesn’t have to be complete immersion; it’s about giving yourself the space to rediscover your identity at any age.

Over the last three years, my priorities and everything I want from life has changed. I now want to fit work around my lifestyle versus the other way round. My general well-being has improved too. I have better attention, focus and improved sleep — it just comes with the territory of working outdoors.

In July 2021, I made the next big change and went from living in the city centre in Dublin to coming home to Tipperary where I’m surrounded by nature every day. I used to always say that I could never see myself moving back to the countryside but now I love it and I wouldn’t change it.

Looking back, I had some really tough times working in Dublin but that’s what pushed me to change my life. It was the exact catalyst I needed in order to show me that I could step off that track and do something different. Yes, it was a difficult decision to make but there hasn’t been one day when I’ve regretted it.”

naturetherapyireland.com