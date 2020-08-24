'En route to buy a gazebo - a fitting time to argue about class'

Hello and welcome to the latest installment of - Couples In Cars Getting Confrontational. It's a simple concept whereby my wife and I manage to get away from the kids for some mundane outing and spend the entire time bickering over something, anything - it could be about where in Cork sells the cheapest diesel, or it could be about the fact that the history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles.

This week's episode sees a simple comment about class privilege turned into a still-ongoing firestorm over success and the reasons for it.

It was the usual throwaway Trojan Horse comment that kicked it off - she said. "Do you ever see that guy from school, didn't he do well for himself?"

I took this to mean, why did you not perform better in life and why are we in a Renualt Fluence rather than a Jag. We ended up at two opposing viewpoints. Mine being that it is important to acknowledge privilege and that the concept of the self-made man is a dangerous fallacy. Her point being that waffling on about class privilege is the sort of thing that only the terminally middle class ever bother with, as the rest of the world is out there just trying to exist. Either way there was no more fitting place to have a massive argument about class than whilst en route to a garden centre to buy a gazebo.

The midlife crisis can take many forms - for some it's getting a bad tattoo, like Ben Affleck, or getting a divorce, like Ben Affleck, or seshing hard against the dying of the light, like Ben Affleck. For me it has taken the form of staring at the sea as I wallow in regret, like Ben Affleck.

I was quite a bit through life when I realized that not everyone was fortunate enough to attend a 300-year-old fee-paying school which had produced such luminaries as, General Rex Dyer, The Butcher Of Amritsar, who directed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and, in an extreme example of privilege, faced almost no real consequences for his actions, despite hundreds dying in the slaughter.

The school was a strange enclave in my hometown, with a golf course, cricket green, hockey pitches, a swimming pool, and very high walls. I have plenty of time to think about the level of privilege required to go there as I drive past it every day in the aforementioned Fluence.

Also my eldest child regularly informs me that because I went there, I have no idea what a real school is like, and by extension, no idea what real life is like. She might be right. After all, her mother said more or less the same thing as we strolled around a lifestyle emporium looking at trellises.

The disagreement really stemmed from me wanting to acknowledge that the success I have enjoyed in life is down to previous generations. Not just that my parents worked hard and had great careers, but back along through their families, where people held what would be known as positions of standing.

Malcolm Gladwell makes this point in Outliers when discussing success - that it isn't simply a question of a person becoming successful of their own initiative, but rather a combination of place, time, and privilege, and that few people really 'do well for themselves'.

Many of the people I went to school with did well, but they were always going to ­- they were the sons and daughters of empires, and were automatically at an advantage in life because of who they were. To ignore this is dangerous, and it perpetuates the myth that some of us are simply born successful rather than born into privilege.

And of course, one of the greatest privileges I enjoy is the ability to take my tedious arguments out of the garden centre and into the pages of a national newspaper, where my long-suffering wife won't have to listen to me waffle on about how in many ways the gazebo is the perfect metaphor for the structural cruelties of the class system.

Little wonder we didn't end up buying one, although we did get some really cheap diesel on the way home.

Health & Living