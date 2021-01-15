| -0.8°C Dublin

Emily Hourican: Botox makes me happy – and I have the research to prove it

Writer Emily Hourican first got Botox after treatment for cancer five years ago left her looking ‘thin and unhappy’. She was surprised to find that the effects were not just aesthetic, but significantly boosted her mood

Journalist Emily Hourican loves her Botox Expand

Emily Hourican

After the last lockdown, women across Ireland talked excitedly about rushing to make an appointment with the hairdresser, manicurist and beautician. They didn’t talk so much about booking in for Botox, but privately they might have whispered to one another. Certainly, a couple of them whispered to me that not being able to erase their frown lines and smooth out their fraught faces had been the worst of lockdown.

I’m not especially squeamish about admitting to this stuff; I’ve had Botox. It’s great. I’m not terribly diligent (about this, or anything else; I go months between hair appointments), but I have now, three times in the last five years, had botulinum toxin injected into my face and neck. I first got it after treatment for cancer that left me looking very thin and unhappy — that’s how I justified it to myself initially. Now, I don’t bother with the justifying. I just do it.

But something interesting occurred after the last visit about two months ago. Botox doesn’t kick in immediately. It’s only a week or so after the injections that you begin to feel and notice it. It feels, just as they say, like a numbness in the injected muscles. You try to scrunch your face up the way you normally would, and it doesn’t scrunch.

