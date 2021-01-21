| 2.9°C Dublin

‘Drink-driving as a teenager gave me horrific injuries but I am a better man for it today. Now I want to stop others from learning the hard way’

When the car Shane Mullins was driving crashed, it sent him into a coma and he awoke to catastrophic injuries. He talks about his long recovery, the lessons he gleaned along the way and how he wants to use the experience to change the lives of young people with his self-help programme

Shane Mullins was in a car accident when he was just 18 and has since started a business as a motivational speaker. PHOTO: ANDREW DOWNES, XPOSURE Expand

Emily Hourican

Shane Mullins (32) was just 18 in 2005 when he had the car accident that changed his life. From this he has created a life-system of physical and psychological self-reliance and determination.

I was a bit wild,” he says frankly, of the person he was before the accident. “Since I was 14, I was working in construction and making a lot of money as a young lad. I could afford to go out. I was working hard, but partying harder.”

That night, Shane, from Galway, “went to a house party first, where I was drinking, and I drove up to the pub. On the way back to the house party after that, drink-driving again, the car crashed. There was a friend with me, but he was alright, thank God.

