Dr Hazel Wallace: ‘There was an element of burnout there. I was not the same person when I left medicine’

Having toiled on the chaotic frontlines of Covid healthcare, Dr Hazel Wallace is now hanging up her scrubs to focus full-time on her no-nonsense health and nutrition empire

Dr Hazel Wallace, The Food Medic. Picture: Olivia Beasley Expand
Dr Hazel Wallace, The Food Medic. Picture: Olivia Beasley

Tanya Sweeney

In May of this year, Hazel Wallace closed the door on what she calls the “most chaotic two years” of her life. As a doctor in the NHS, she has spent much of her energies in recent times working in Covid medicine. Everything we’ve heard and read about the chaos, the burnout among professionals, the lack of resources within the Covid-era NHS is, alas, true.

I did everything from wards to intensive care to follow-up clinics,” the Louth-born doctor says. “It was just chaotic.”

