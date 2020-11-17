Dr David Coleman: Missing Nana and Grandad? How to help kids stay connected in lockdown

When the first lockdown happened, I think we were all in a bit of shock. The idea of restricting our movements so drastically, in an effort to contain a dangerous virus seemed heroic. As a community we abided by the guidance we were given and we did a great job. We invested a lot of hope, energy and goodwill in keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. Being asked to do the same again this time round has felt a lot harder. We didn’t realise in March and April that we would require more of that hope, energy and goodwill so soon. It’s a bit like running 400 metres at full pace and then being told that you are actually in an 800-metre race, and you haven’t kept enough energy in reserve for the second 400 metres.

From a family perspective, one of the sacrifices that we made the last time, and this time, was stopping visiting grandparents, and them stopping visiting us. Because the virus has been shown to be more deadly for older people, it has been recommended that they stay separate to minimise the risk of catching the disease. We all get it. It makes sense. But the net cost to grandparents, and their grandchildren of this enforced separation, may be only felt in months and years to come.

There is a lot of research evidence about how important children are in the lives of older adults and vice versa. For example, Together Old and Young (TOY) is an international project, funded by the European Union, that has looked at the importance of intergenerational learning. Ireland was one of seven countries that participated in the research. TOY has shown that older adults feel mentally and physically active when engaged in play and shared activity with children. They feel valued for their contribution, and it builds their self-esteem. Children benefitted by enjoying the slower pace of the relationship (compared to the high-speed life they may have with parents and peers). They also learned about the past, traditions and old games. It also helped them to challenge their stereotypes about “oldness”.

Grandparents and grandchildren enrich each other’s lives in so many ways. Children can receive an endless supply of love, acceptance and patience that feels different to that which parents can offer. If children find their grandparents to be someone who they trust and who always seems on their side, it can be a crucial extra layer of support that protects their emotional development and wellbeing. Research has shown that grandparents who have a close relationship with their grandchildren, but who don’t have to take on a full-time childcare role with them, are less susceptible to depression, have boosted brain function and live longer lives. It seems like coronavirus may be a real threat to the emotional closeness that can exist between grandparents and grandchildren, since physical closeness and mutual availability to each other makes the development and maintenance of a relationship easier. So, if we can’t allow our children to spend time with their grandparents how can we help them to maintain some level of closeness that might protect their important relationship? We know that grandparents can take on many roles with their grandchildren. They may be a playmate, they may be a nurturer, they may be an historian, they may be a teacher, or a mentor. Some of these roles do require a physical closeness. You can’t snuggle with your granny if she isn’t physically present. But a grandchild could still tell his or her woes, or seek some guidance via Zoom, phone or text. Grandparents can still offer their grandchildren their undivided attention whether that be in a remote game of cards, or watching them build some lego. Grandparents can still value the creations, performances or tales that their grandchildren want to share. For sure that will require that your own parents, assuming they are well and healthy enough, have the technical equipment and know-how to make a WhatsApp video-call, or Zoom chat. As parents, we may also have to be the bridge to ensure that our children and their grandparents stay connected. We may have to initiate the calls, or remind our children that Nana or Granda might also love to see the show they have just put on for us. It might be that we have to suggest a virtual bedtime story from Grandad, with his funny voices, or that Granny would love to join in a Netflix party (or other co-watching app). We may have to suggest sending some pictures or crafts in the post, or leave a delivery and a wave at the gate if you live close enough. This might be the time for you to encourage your children to explore their family tree, interviewing their grandparents to find the links and connections in your family’s past. Your children may be missing the hugs and cuddles that grandparents are famous for, but we have the opportunities to ensure that they don’t have to miss out on the relationships altogether. Lockdown 2.0 may be just the spark to get really creative in keeping the generations connected in new but sustaining ways.

