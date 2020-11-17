| 13.8°C Dublin

Dr David Coleman: Missing Nana and Grandad? How to help kids stay connected in lockdown

They may be missing hugs and cuddles, but children don’t have to miss out on the loving relationship with grandparents altogether

Parents may need to be initiate the calls between children and grandparents Expand

Dr David Coleman

When the first lockdown happened, I think we were all in a bit of shock. The idea of restricting our movements so drastically, in an effort to contain a dangerous virus seemed heroic. As a community we abided by the guidance we were given and we did a great job. We invested a lot of hope, energy and goodwill in keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. Being asked to do the same again this time round has felt a lot harder. We didn’t realise in March and April that we would require more of that hope, energy and goodwill so soon. It’s a bit like running 400 metres at full pace and then being told that you are actually in an 800-metre race, and you haven’t kept enough energy in reserve for the second 400 metres.

From a family perspective, one of the sacrifices that we made the last time, and this time, was stopping visiting grandparents, and them stopping visiting us. Because the virus has been shown to be more deadly for older people, it has been recommended that they stay separate to minimise the risk of catching the disease. We all get it. It makes sense. But the net cost to grandparents, and their grandchildren of this enforced separation, may be only felt in months and years to come.

There is a lot of research evidence about how important children are in the lives of older adults and vice versa. For example, Together Old and Young (TOY) is an international project, funded by the European Union, that has looked at the importance of intergenerational learning. Ireland was one of seven countries that participated in the research. TOY has shown that older adults feel mentally and physically active when engaged in play and shared activity with children. They feel valued for their contribution, and it builds their self-esteem. Children benefitted by enjoying the slower pace of the relationship (compared to the high-speed life they may have with parents and peers). They also learned about the past, traditions and old games. It also helped them to challenge their stereotypes about “oldness”.

