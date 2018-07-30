Dr Ciara Kelly: Doctors should not follow orders from the Catholic Church

There's been some very interesting discussions this week about whether 'Catholic hospitals' should be able to opt out from providing abortion services when they become legally available in this country later on this year.

There's been some very interesting discussions this week about whether 'Catholic hospitals' should be able to opt out from providing abortion services when they become legally available in this country later on this year.

Abortion is contrary to Church teaching, and there's a suggestion that the Catholic hierarchy would object to them being carried out in hospitals where they have, either a role in ownership, or ethos.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris, as well as other prominent politicians, have said that - whilst individuals may have a conscientious objection to providing abortion services and on that basis may opt out from involvement - institutions such as hospitals may have no such conscientious objection and there is only one set of laws in this country, those being the laws passed by the Oireachtas. In other words this is the law and irrespective of how you feel about it, Bishops - this will happen in all Irish hospitals.

But that remains to be seen. There are currently many hospitals in Ireland where procedures that are perfectly legal are not carried out because of "Catholic ethos". We're focused on abortion now, because new laws will be passed on that shortly. But the Church is opposed to many aspects of women's healthcare, so contraception, sterilisation, assisted reproduction and other procedures that can have an impact on people's ability to 'procreate' have all fallen under its eye - and this is despite there being only one set of laws here.

In Catholic hospitals internationally it's quite typical that procedures, contrary to Catholic teaching, are not carried out and that may be acceptable because people go to these Catholic facilities knowing what they are choosing - and what they're going to get.

The difficulty for us here, is we have far too many hospitals where a religious ethos permeates the corridors; where sterilisations aren't carried out - despite grown adults requesting them. Doctors fudge the reasons for procedures to ethics committees in order to get things passed and where patients have to bring their own contraception in with them as it won't be available from the hospital pharmacy. It's also where people are denied access to cancer drug trials because contraception is a requirement of those trials.

We've too many of them - and they include some of our most important tertiary, centres of excellence. And, in terms of funding, staffing and indeed to all other intents and purposes these 'Catholic hospitals' are, in fact, State hospitals. And that is the real issue.

We've allowed some of our most important, tax-payer funded, State medical facilities to have a system of governance that gives huge say in what happens within them to the religious. There are, of course, historical reasons for this. But the upshot is, we the people, pay for these hospitals. We are perfectly legally entitled to access a wide range of medical procedures within these hospitals, but they, the religious, get a very large say in whether or not they will actually provide them. So despite us funding them, we are not fully in control of them, much like our education system. Do we want this situation? I'd suggest that no we don't.

Although this was once a happy marriage, back when most people's beliefs were closely allied to Church teaching - and it was unlikely that the ethos of the hospital would be at odds with what patients wanted. However, this is no longer the case. Now - even putting abortion aside - the vast majority of Catholics here use contraception, are unopposed to IVF and believe they should be allowed to choose sterilisation if they wish.

So this issue is far bigger than abortion. It is time for the State to change the way we do business with the religious in our hospitals in all regards. It is patients, who should in fact, get to make decisions about what medical care they receive - facilitated by the advice of their doctors. The Church should have no role in healthcare, other than to offer comfort where required. The National Maternity Hospital, above every other hospital in the State, cannot be allowed to have an 'ethos' that prevents women from accessing care they are entitled to and indeed have fought so hard for. Mary Aikenhead is long dead and her deeply-held convictions are a matter for her and her alone. They should have no bearing on other women in 2018. And, I for one, would stand in front of the diggers if that isn't going to be the case.

