Dietitian Orla Walsh: The best menopause diet – foods to eat to ease symptoms and what to avoid

Healthy eating is an important part of caring for yourself during this transition, and for menopausal and post-menopausal women there are aspects of the diet that are vital and may even help your symptoms

There is evidence that certain foods may help relieve some symptoms of menopause, such as hot flushes, poor sleep and low bone density, says dietitian Orla Walsh Expand
Milk, yoghurt and cheese are good sources of calcium Expand
Red meat protein Expand
Orla Walsh

Menopause is different for everyone. Some sail through it. Others have their life turned upside down. Let me be clear though, most (8 in 10) women experience some symptoms. It’s just the duration and severity can differ. The average age of menopause is about 51 years and it usually happens between 45 and 55 years.

Although the relief of not having a period each month can be a welcome thing, it can be hard earned. Annoyingly, symptoms usually start before the monthly period stops. And, changes to the period can make it light or heavier, and it can occur less and more frequently.

