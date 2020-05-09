| 5.1°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My daughter feels like her last year of primary school has been spoiled

As your daughter deals with the sadness, remind her how strong a person she is Expand

Q My daughter is in sixth class and is gutted that she won't be going back to school this term. She is nervous about starting secondary school next September and is really upset that she won't get to say goodbye to her friends. She was crying last night, saying that it feels like primary school has been spoiled. I'm not sure what to say to her. Is there something I should be saying?

A I think the recent announcement that schools won't reopen until September at the earliest has unleashed a lot of upset for sixth-class pupils in particular. I had several queries about this issue in a recent Facebook Live Q&A that I did.

It is possible that your daughter is experiencing something akin to grief with the 'ending' of primary school. Many sixth-class students would have been due to make confirmations, do end of school performances, go on final class trips, take part in graduation ceremonies and other such events that may have marked elements of the ending of primary school.

