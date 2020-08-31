Dear David Coleman: My 12-year-old son is constantly in a bad mood and gets angry so easily

Q My 12-year-old son is very badly behaved. He was always a real live wire and we would have to keep him busy or he'd end up getting into trouble. His teachers used to say that he was the lad in the class that always needed a job as he wouldn't last the full day just sitting at his desk.

But recently, it is like his bad moods and anger are just there all the time and we are walking on eggshells not to upset him as it turns the house upside down. Have you any suggestions for dealing with him?

David replies: It sounds like your son may be distressed about something. While you mention that he was always "a live wire", it seems from your query that the bad moods and anger that you are seeing so frequently now, are a new thing. I am always intrigued when feelings or behaviour change for the worse, as it is often an indication that something is bothering a child.

At this point you may need to do some investigating to identify what, if anything, may be affecting him. You can consider a range of areas in your son's life. For example, I wonder how your son has experienced the Coronavirus pandemic and its impacts? If he was a real live wire who was used to be being busy and active, socially or recreationally, then he may have found the restrictions really hard to cope with. If that physical restriction also coincided with any additional family stress, due to the economic or social/health pressure that you may have had, then it could be that his current behaviour is an expression of his stress. Was he one of the cohort of children who missed out on a proper end to their sixth class? Is he now due to start in secondary? He may be on edge about the transition, especially in the context of the general uncertainty about schools and how they will function. It could also be that, during the lockdown, he developed a greater online presence, which can have positive and negative impacts. Perhaps his social life was maintained by being able to stay in touch online, through social media or gaming. Or, perhaps, his social life may have suffered if it was only available online and never in-person. It is always wise to keep an eye out for other online difficulties, like victimisation, cyberbullying, pornography, falling prey to scams or exploitation. I think, therefore, that rather than seeing your son's bad moods and anger in isolation, it will help if you can understand a context for why this may have developed over the last while. Naturally, the most effective way to begin to understand his perspective on the last few months is to speak with him about it. Rather than asking questions (which he may not want to, or be able to, answer) you could make empathy statements about what might be going on for him. Some of the ideas I have guessed at above may be relevant for him. You may have other ideas of things that could be meaningful for your son. Speaking empathetically to him, about anything that might be bothering him, may help him to actually express any distress in words. The more he feels understood about things that bother him, the better he can figure out appropriate ways of releasing those feelings.