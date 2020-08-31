| 9.9°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My 12-year-old son is constantly in a bad mood and gets angry so easily

Young people are missing out on major rites of passage because of Covid-19 Expand

Q My 12-year-old son is very badly behaved. He was always a real live wire and we would have to keep him busy or he'd end up getting into trouble. His teachers used to say that he was the lad in the class that always needed a job as he wouldn't last the full day just sitting at his desk.

But recently, it is like his bad moods and anger are just there all the time and we are walking on eggshells not to upset him as it turns the house upside down. Have you any suggestions for dealing with him?

David replies: It sounds like your son may be distressed about something. While you mention that he was always "a live wire", it seems from your query that the bad moods and anger that you are seeing so frequently now, are a new thing. I am always intrigued when feelings or behaviour change for the worse, as it is often an indication that something is bothering a child.

