| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dear David Coleman: My 11-year-old daughter is very anxious about returning to school


It's important to talk with your children about the transition back to school Expand

Close

It's important to talk with your children about the transition back to school

It's important to talk with your children about the transition back to school

It's important to talk with your children about the transition back to school

David Coleman Twitter Email

Q As the date for starting back to school approaches, my 11-year-old daughter is getting more and more anxious. She has noticed the rise in Coronavirus cases over the last few weeks and is asking me constantly if she will be safe in school. I tell her that the teachers will have a plan and that everyone will be careful.

In truth though, I don't know yet what the school plan is and I too have little faith that every other family will be giving the same messages to their kids about hygiene etc. Have you any advice on how to help her deal with her anxiety?

David replies: It is easy to underestimate the degree to which going back to school will be an enormous transition for children and teachers. Your daughter is unlikely to be alone in her worries about the virus. She and other children may also take time to adapt to the potential 'strangeness' of having to act differently in an, otherwise, familiar environment, with regard to social distancing or hygiene etiquette.

Related Content

Co-sleeping can offer children security and safety

Health & Wellbeing Premium

Dear David Coleman: My three-year-old only settles in our bed. Is it bad to let her sleep with us?

Q My three-year-old started back at creche lately and ever since her sleep has been a disaster. We can't get her to settle in her own room, so we have taken her into our bed - which works like a dream - until we have to lift her back to her own. Sometimes she wakes again, and we have to go through the whole palaver again. I'm tempted to leave her in our be - but is this really bad for her?