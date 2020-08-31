Dear David Coleman: I'm trying to toilet-train my son, but he still has lots of accidents

Most parents, particularly those with a first child, spend many hours agonising over how they are going to toilet train

Q I've been trying to toilet-train my two-and-a-half year-old son over the summer and it has not gone well.

I thought the lockdown would have been an ideal time to do it, as I was home and he wasn't at creche. But, as it happens, he has been so on and off with his toileting that it has just been frustrating and he still has loads of accidents. I'm spending my life washing his pants! Have you any advice?

David replies: Children need to be ready to make the transition out of nappies and onto the loo before we attempt to toilet-train them. Signs of that readiness are an interest, on their part, in the toileting habits of others, an ability to notice and tell you about the imminent arrival of a wee or poo, and some interest in using the toilet like they see others doing.

Without that readiness, toilet-training can be a longer and more frustrating experience for you and for them. It may be that your son just wasn't, and indeed isn't, ready to use the toilet or a potty. Even though you may feel you have missed a window, over the summer and during lockdown, it may be more sensible to just leave him in nappies for now and then have another go later in the year, or early next year. When your child, himself, seems eager to use the toilet, you may find that he will be quicker to achieve success, and the positivity that creates builds a momentum that makes the process more straightforward and efficient.