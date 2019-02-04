Davina McCall TV show charts nurse's battle to lose 10 stone and marry fiancé

A Northern Ireland nurse's year-long battle to lose weight to marry her fiancé is one of the life-changing transformations featured on a new TV show which airs this week.

ITV's This Time Next Year, hosted by Davina McCall, meets ordinary people from all over the UK who are willing to try and turn their life around within the following 12 months.

However, viewers won't have to wait a year to see the difference.

Once each pledge is made in front of the studio audience, the individual leaves the interview sofa, ready to begin their challenge - but will return just 'moments' later through the 'This Year' door, revealing a brand new them.

The series kicks off with a weight-loss special featuring people who, after a lifetime of bad habits, are finally ready to take the plunge and transform their health for the better by shedding the pounds.

Among them is Tracey Geddis (50), who helps patients with spinal cord injuries. But weighing 28 stone, she realised she needed help herself.

"I'm trying to get them to get out and live their lives, but I'm struggling to walk long distances myself," she said.

"I need to put my money where my mouth is.

"I've got to do this for health reasons."

Tracey's target was to lose 10 stone, and then marry her fiancé Jason, who she first met 17 years ago when she cared for him in hospital.

Tracey said she couldn't bear the thought of wearing a wedding dress at her weight.

"I want him to look at me with pride. I've got to love me," she said.

A former staff nurse at Lurgan Hospital, Tracey has lived in England for the last 27 years.

She currently works at the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Last night Tracey told the Belfast Telegraph about taking part in the television programme.

"It was a year's journey, and the crew came to Northern Ireland to film my mum, brother and best friend," she said.

The series finished filming last May.

"It was really tough, but I had great support from family and friends.

"The entire front row of the audience was filled with colleagues, my personal trainer and my friends from Northern Ireland.

"Four of them flew over specially for the show - and flew back the next day to return to work.

"The support from everyone at home in Northern Ireland was second to none."

Tracey set herself a massive challenge.

But did she do it?

Viewers can find out tomorrow, when This Time Next Year airs on ITV at 8pm.

