David Gillick on his love/hate relationship with running

Olympian David Gillick at Newbridge House and Gardens, Donabate, Co Dublin, for the More Than Running Vhi campaign.

Irish Olympian David Gillick has spoken about falling back in love with running after going through a dark period of his life where he suffered severe anxiety and panic attacks.

One of Ireland's most successful athletes (39), he was a two-time European track and field champion and had his sights set on the London Olympics in 2012 before a calf injury caused him to withdraw.

The RTÉ commentator was forced to call time on his competitive career in 2014 when he was just 30, leaving him in a limbo-land physically and mentally.

“It was towards the end of my competitive years. I had a couple of injuries and couldn’t run or compete and there’s a few knock-on effects from that when you're at that elite level with funding issues and sponsors,” he said.

“So in my situation, I had to worry about the future. What was I going to do and who was I? I’m no longer ‘The runner’ so it was that kind of identity issue. No longer having that sense of purpose was something I struggled with when I did retire.

"I know 30 is a young age but I had been running a long time. so you get to a point where you’re just unaware of what’s coming next. So from a mental health perspective, it was a struggle.

“I hated athletics and I hated running because I wasn’t in a great place. I resented my athletics for putting me in that position. It took me a while to get my head around who I was, my identity, what I wanted to do afterwards.”

Read More

The news that his wife Charlotte was expecting their first child, Oscar, now aged six, was a huge catalyst for him to seek help to deal with his mental health struggles.

The couple now also have Louis (15 months) and Oliva (3) and he turned to counselling to help him manage his new life post-retirement from athletics.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do. So there were knock-on effects in terms of anxiety and worry and being a little overwhelmed and I didn’t want to exercise.

"I was lethargic and grumpy and I couldn’t sleep and that’s when things really started to unravel. My mental health took a big dip in the two years after my retirement from the ages of 30 to 32,” he said.

It was a time when the Celebrity Masterchef winner expected to feel excited about his future, having just got married to a fellow runner, but he was “stuck in a place where I didn’t know”.

“I almost idolised my past. I constantly looked in that rear view mirror going, ‘I just want things to go back to the way they were when I was running.’ That’s when I realised, something’s not right here.

"Charlotte was expecting our first child and I was struggling in terms of anxiety and panic attacks. I look back at when Oscar was on the way and that was a catalyst for me to go, ‘Right I need help,’” he said.

He started seeing a counselling to talk through some of the issues he was having and eventually he found solace in the same thing that had led him to that dark place – running.

“I've been running since I was seven-years-old when I joined Dundrum south Dublin. I really enjoyed that, it was a huge part of me and when I stopped, there was a huge void. My athletics got to a point where it was my job, it was always competitive and always pushing towards the next big championship,” he said.

“It took me about two years (after retiring) before I went up to do my local park run. And I'll never forget it, walking into Marlay Park and someone going ‘David you should win this.’ I remember thinking, ‘Hang on, this is just fun.’

“What I found was, when I finished it, I really enjoyed it. I wasn’t in a great place in terms of my mental health and I got an awful lot out of just being out in the open. It kickstarted my weekend, I felt good, I felt energised just being out and about.”

An ambassador for Vhi, which supports parkrun, he said he will be “running for the rest of my life”.

“It’s just who I am. I love the fact that when you go out and you run or you walk, you get that sense of clarity in your head. I just like the way it makes me feel,” he said.

He joined up with champion jockey Nina Carberry and exercise physiologist Dr Brian Caron to launch Vhi’s 'More than Runing’ campaign. He's calling on people to get involved with their local park-run over the summer as they walk, jog or run the 5km distance.

Taking place in over 100 locations all over the country, Dr Carson said that even minor changes to your routine can result in positive effects on your mental and physical health.