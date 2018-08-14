I have been having a very different summer this year. Back in the spring, I made the decision to suspend my therapy practice for a while, and run adventure therapy camps instead. This break from my core working life has given me some interesting insights into my previous work-life balance. While I may have thought I was coping okay with the demands of parenting and the demands of working, now I am not so sure.

David Coleman: 'I thought I was coping well with the demands of working and the demands of parenting. Now I'm not so sure'

What I am sure about, though, is that I am not alone in carrying the stresses of trying to marry having a career with raising my children. In fact, doing one or the other would be plenty of stress in its own right, without having the two competing for my time, attention and energy. Add this to the fast paced, and 'always on' nature of our society and I think I, and maybe you, could be 'running on empty' a lot of the time.

Having had a little more time to take stock of where I am at, and how I might need to change some things, I thought I might share with you some of the insights I have had about how to create a calmer, less stressful, home life for yourself and your children. The working element of your life, you may have to figure out for yourself...

* Plan and organise more

Planning helps you discover how much time you actually need to do things. For example, if your house is anything like ours, mornings can be a disaster. There is too much going on and tempers get frayed. Planning extra time in the morning (perhaps to be able to have a shower without interruption, for example) might make the morning run smoother.

Allowing yourself more time makes sense after you have realised how difficult things are when you don't have enough time.

In the same way, creating lists and organising things on a visual planner means you are less likely to overschedule yourself or your children. Being strict in sticking with your plan will also reduce the stress of feeling rushed, harried or late to everything.

* Create routine and structure to your day and your week

You may find that creating a plan for your week shows you that each week follows a similar pattern. That kind of routine, while appearing banal or mundane at times, is also really reassuring. Routine creates predictability and predictability reduces anxiety. When things are changeable and unpredictable we have to increase our vigilance and remain "on alert".

We are always more stressed when things are changeable. This is as true for you as it is for your children. Think about, for example, your reaction to the summer holidays starting. Some love the freedom, but many dread the changes it will bring. Lots of us think about trying to create routine for our small children, but continuing to have a regularity to the days makes life easier even when they get bigger.

* Carve out some me time

I have long-held to the principle that unless we mind ourselves we won't be able to mind our children. So, when you are going to the effort of planning out your week, think critically about what parts of the week are dedicated just to meeting your own needs.

The me time might be occasional time to luxuriate in a bath (once the reservoirs refill!), or a 15 minute walk every evening where you can be alone with your own thoughts, or a weekly opportunity to meet friends in whatever is your preferred past-time(s). These times that are exclusively for you will help to balance the energy that you might be expending in work, with your family or both.

* Ditch your phone and electronics between 6 and 9pm

There are two purposes to disconnecting from your devices. The first is that you may find that not checking in with emails, texts, social media, news and so on creates a lot more time for you, both for yourself and to be available to your children. Teenagers are not the only ones who are addicted to their smartphones. Most of us can't live without ours either.

It would be a great experiment to see how much more connected you become to your family when you are disconnected from the internet. The second benefit of creating this electronics blackout at the height of the family's busy time, is that you show positive role-modelling and leadership for your kids and have a strong moral high-ground to be able to insist that they too ditch their devices.

* Actively avoid negative media

This is related to the previous piece of advice, but is a little different too. While leaving yourself less distracted and more available is the aim of ditching devices, the aim of avoiding negative media is to give yourself a better chance of being able to harness your own positive energy. The constant battering of the news media with, almost always, bad news stories, is a drain on our emotional wellbeing.

Researchers have shown that even a brief exposure to negative emotional content (like hearing about murders, or natural disasters) leads us to pay more attention to upsetting images, words or other content. This negative focus activates our stress system, so that we experience more anxiety and gloom. So don't watch the 6 o'clock news, don't invite news feeds on your phone, and try to limit the occasions where you are likely to come across negative media.

* Keep yourself and your children active in sports and exercise

Exercise is a proven winner when it comes to stress reduction. Exercise promotes the release of serotonin (which is a chemical neurotransmitter) and serotonin improves mood and mental health. So, rather than just ferrying your children to their myriad sports activities, try to add in some sport or exercise for yourself. And, if your children aren't physically active, get them outdoors and get them running, climbing, pushing, rolling and anything else that will raise their heart rate and get their muscles active.

Even when it's raining, you'll find that your, and your children's, mood will benefit from being outside, especially if you or they have been suffering from 'cabin fever'. It is much more fun to be cleaning the mud off a laughing four-year-old than to be fighting with them because they are being demanding and surly.

* Retain those shared pastimes with your husband, wife or partner

Naturally if you are solo parenting, this tip mightn't apply. However, those of you who are co-parenting may have noticed that parenting itself, and our differing approaches to it, can be a source of real conflict, tension and stress in our relationships.

In the middle of those conflicts it can be hard to remember what it was that brought us together to create the children in the first place. So, anything you can do to strengthen your relationship is worthwhile. Getting to spend time together, doing something you both enjoy is a great way to achieve this, and is a nice balance for those stressful moments when you disagree.

* Do a full financial review and get advice on any money issues

Another of the well-documented stresses within families are the financial pressures that many face. Money isn't a source of happiness, but lack of money is very definitely a source of worry, especially when you have dependent children to look after too.

Often times we have made choices that may have left us overstretched, over-borrowed and sometimes with overwhelming debt. Going to an independent financial adviser costs money, but it is money well spent if it helps you to get your finances in better order. The Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is another great (and free) way to help you regain control of your money.

* Practice not shouting, ever

Maybe it is unreasonable to expect yourself to never shout, but it is another experiment worth trying. Anger and anxiety both trigger the release of adrenalin (also known as the fight or flight hormone). So sometimes our stresses and worries will be expressed in anger and shouting, because it allows us to vent that adrenalin. However, being angry and acting angrily, will also potentially add to the experience of stress that we have.

Shouting, as a behaviour, will usually trigger a shouting response from others. Our children's anger may be sparked by our own. So, if you try to avoid shouting, you will, by default, be trying to regulate or manage your anger. I can almost guarantee that talking calmly with your children will get you way further in any discussion or negotiation, than shouting.

Spend time with your children on stuff you or they enjoy

We've all heard of the notion of "quality time", this almost mythical state of engagement with our children that is supposed to radically change our relationship with them. Ironically, a piece of research carried out with parents and teenagers showed that just spending any time with them led to better outcomes for them - academically and socially. Teenagers, it seems, just do better when they have parents present in their lives.

I haven't seen any equivalent research with younger children, but I'd be willing to guess that the kinds of parents who want to spend time with their children, are probably also the ones that will be more active and engaged during that time. So, wanting to be with your children, even in the absence of a particular activity, is a good thing. Improving the quality of your relationship with your children will also go a long way to reducing your stresses and improving your sense of having a happy and calm home.

Naturally there is no such thing as a foolproof strategy for harmonising your home, but I do hope that some, if not all of the ideas above, could be easily and effectively incorporated into your family life.

The saying "if it ain't broke, then don't fix it" is another of my favourites, so you may not need my ideas to have a happier and calmer home life. However, the corollary to that saying is also true, inasmuch as if things aren't working for you, then it may be time to change.

