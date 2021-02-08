‘Daily walks’ key to weight loss, says bride-to-be

Bianca Young after losing 5 stone 2lbs - when she started her weight loss journey she was shocked to realise she was 15 stone 13 pounds.

A woman who has lost over five stone has said she is looking forward to shopping for her dream wedding dress once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Bianca Young (35) said she was “shocked” to find out her starting weight in July 2019 and “getting started is always the hardest part”.

“I started my weight loss journey at 15 stone 13 pounds. I have to tell you I was so shocked to see that weight but I am now down to 10 stone 11 pounds. That is a total weight loss of five stone two pounds.

“I was a size 18 to 20 at the beginning and I am now a size 10 to 12.”

Bianca is due to marry long-time love David Boyle (34) this June and said: “I have not yet got my dress because Covid-19 restrictions meant I had very little chance to go shopping.

“Despite that I am very excited to be getting married and I am loving the wedding planning so far. I can’t wait to explore and try on new wedding dress styles that I previously never would have looked at. After losing weight I feel I have more options for my dress and the possibilities of finding the perfect dress for my perfect day makes it even more exciting.”

Bianca, from Blackrock, Co Louth, said she adapted to the eating advice from Slimming World.

She found daily walks and “not being too hard on yourself” helped her to is “keep body and mind in harmony during Covid”.

