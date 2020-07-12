| 15°C Dublin

Couldn't get into a summer camp? Here's how to do it at home....

School's out and with limited camps available, parents may be wondering how to keep the kids entertained. With a little imagination and planning, experts say you can create your own fitness and wellness mini-camps, writes Kathy Donaghy

Former Donegal football star Kevin Cassidy pictured with his children, from left, Aoife (9), Fionn (5) and Nia (9), at Ghaoth Dobhair GAA Club in Gweedore, Donegal Expand
Professor Niall Moyna Expand

According to DCU's Head of the School of Health and Human Performance, Professor Niall Moyna, it's extremely important that children are active. "They develop many of their health behaviours at a young age. For both physical and mental health reasons, it's important kids get 60 minutes of vigorous activity a day," he says.

Prof Moyna says not every family has the same environment and there's no one-size-fits-all approach to getting kids out and about and active, but he says with a bit of planning on the part of parents, you can ensure you all stay fit and healthy.

Giving kids variety and making things enjoyable is paramount, according to Prof Moyna. "It's going to take a bit of pre-planning but I think it's worth the effort. It's not rocket science. It's the environment and the culture you create in the home.