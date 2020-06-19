| 11.8°C Dublin

'Cork floats our boat as we race to the coast'

Did you know that Cork is the biggest county in Ireland? If you have ever met a Cork person in your life, you probably did know that, as it would have been relayed to you in their opening salvo of agitprop. It is the solemn duty of every Corkonian to spread the gospel of our county, no matter how unenlightened the ear that it falls upon - sit next to us on a train, plane, or stadium terrace and we will be there to share the joy of all things Cork with you.

Except obviously, these days many of you will have been sadly deprived of the opportunity to sit anywhere near us, thanks to the coronavirus. But as our lockdown eases and we are given free movement within the bounds of our gloriously plus-sized county, it is time to remind you all that we are now the most free-range people in Ireland. From the gentle plains of the east to the startling glory of the west; from the mountains of the north to the pharmaceutical monoliths of Cork harbour (the second largest natural harbour in the world, I will have you know), Cork is, in every way, the greatest. 

I gave this speech to my kids to try and interest them in a bit of a day trip. I got to the third sentence before they all walked off, so instead I just shouted 'get in the car' and we were off. I can see why they were reticent about going anywhere - they have spent three months isolated in our house and I think the outside world might have lost its appeal. They have VR, who needs actual R anymore? 