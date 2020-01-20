College, job and parenthood key life events that see people pile on the pounds
Going to college, getting a job and becoming a parent are key life events for piling on the pounds, experts say.
Academics at the University of Cambridge in England analysed dozens of studies to find out the key times people put on weight - and noted exercise levels often drop at the same time.
The experts looked at studies on weight gain in mothers over several years compared with women who remained childless.
A woman of average height (164cm) who had no children gained around 7.5kg over five to six years, while a mother of the same height put that on plus an extra 1.3kg.
One study looked at the impact of becoming a father and found no difference in change in body mass index.
Evidence on exercise was scant, but did show mothers and fathers tended to do less exercise than people who were childless.
The second set of 19 global studies looked at the transition from secondary school into higher education or employment.
Nine studies found leaving high school was associated with a decrease of seven minutes a day of moderate to vigorous exercise
The impact on men was bigger than on women (16.4 minutes compared with 6.7 minutes).
The change was biggest when people went to university, however, with overall levels of moderate to vigorous physical activity falling by 11.4 minutes per day.
Three studies also showed people put on weight after leaving school, while others found decreases in physical activity on starting employment.
