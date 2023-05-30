‘Celtic curse’ of haemochromatosis: ‘I didn’t notice that I had any symptoms before I got checked’

Haemochromatosis causes people to absorb too much iron from their diet, but not many know about the condition

Most people have never heard of genetic haemochromatosis (GH), yet it is Northern Ireland's most common genetic condition. Up to one in 10 people are at risk locally, yet most people are unaware until it’s too late.

Haemochromatosis causes people to have too much iron in their blood. When excess iron is absorbed from the diet in patients, it is mainly stored in the liver. This excess, however, can damage the liver and other body parts including the joints, heart and pancreas.

Untreated, the condition can lead to iron overload, where the body is unable to process excess iron — this can lead to potential health problems.

People with genetic haemochromatosis have four-times the risk of liver disease and twice the risk of arthritis. Men are especially affected, with ten-times the risk of liver cancer and twice the risk of developing dementia, if undiagnosed or untreated.

One in eight people in some areas of the UK are carriers, meaning they have one of the two faulty genes. If both parents are carriers then two faulty genes can be passed on to their children.

“Iron builds up slowly so the symptoms may not appear until the age of 30 to 40 years. Some may not have any symptoms, as iron builds up very gradually over years,” explains Professor John Ryan, who states that other symptoms may include chronic fatigue, sexual dysfunction, skin pigmentation and cardiomyopathy.

“Although hemochromatosis is an autosomal recessive disorder (which usually means men and women are equally affected), iron overload from genetic haemochromatosis is more common in men than women,” continues Professor Ryan, speaking out for World Haemochromatosis Awareness Week, running June 1-7.

“Women may be protected from iron overload due to physiological blood loss (menstruation and pregnancy) which can reduce iron overload. Men tend to present at a younger age.”

International athlete Sinead Denny discovered she had haemochromatosis a decade ago.

“A year or two before, my uncle found out he had it after he went to his doctor. He was then told to let all his siblings know and make sure they get checked and get the genetic test to find out if they carried two copies of the haemochromatosis genes,” she explains.

Sinead Denny who was diagnosed with haemochromatosis

“My dad then went to get his bloods done and found out that he had it and was told to get his children tested. I have two sisters and when we got checked and our bloods came back, I discovered I had the two copies of the gene and so does my other sister, but my youngest sister does not have it.”

The 400m and 800m athlete hadn’t noticed any symptoms prior to being checked, saying, ‘I guess I was so young, fit and healthy.’

“I am always on the go and at the time of diagnosis I was training pretty much full-time and very focused on my fitness.

“One of the main symptoms of haemochromatosis can be chronic tiredness, but luckily I never noticed feeling overly tired. I was also in college and even when I felt tired, I would have put it down to a busy lifestyle.

“I was quite young, so my raised iron or ferritin levels hadn’t affected me and nothing had advanced thankfully to create any lasting damage. Luckily my iron levels hadn’t gone too high.”

Equally, prior to her diagnosis, the condition wasn’t something of which she was aware. Fortunately, she learned about the role of the Irish Haemochromatosis Association when living in Dublin, which she dubs a ‘great organisation’ for anyone affected, particularly those who are first diagnosed.

“After I was diagnosed I spoke to Margaret Mullett, who was a great volunteer with the charity. Margaret was so supportive of me and I was really grateful at the time to have that back-up and somewhere to go for more information.

“The symptoms can be similar to being anaemic, with feeling tired. I tell lots of people that if you have haemochromatosis in your family, always get checked by your GP and if you have any symptoms, make sure that you talk to your doctor and rule in or rule out haemochromatosis.”

The main treatment is called venesection, which Sinead describes as similar to donating blood — in this, nurses remove approximately a pint of blood per session to reduce iron levels.

“Now all I need are about three venesections every year,” she explains. “I think the treatment is very manageable for me and so important long-term to prevent any organ damage over time.

“I don’t find that having haemochromatosis impacts on my everyday life. I just arrange an appointment every few months to have my venesections and it takes about 30 minutes each time. I just had to make sure that when I was pregnant that I stopped my venesections during the pregnancy but I was monitored very carefully during the nine months.

“For about 10 years I was training full-time for athletics. Thankfully I was diagnosed early and was able to begin the treatment for it so I didn’t feel like it has affected my life negatively.

“Being an athlete I would have had a very balanced diet and when I was diagnosed I was aware to a avoid certain foods that have a lot of iron in them and not to take multivitamins with iron and vitamin C. I was also careful to avoid most fortified foods. A lot of cereals are fortified with iron.

“After I moved from Dublin to Northern Ireland, I now work as a postwoman in Carrickfergus. I have continued with an active lifestyle. I walk about 20,000 steps a day, carrying parcels and pushing carts.”

In extreme cases of haemochromatosis, Professor Ryan says that treatment may mean weekly phlebotomy (blood samples) for one to two years, or until the iron levels have been reduced to a safe level.

Professor John Ryan

“Once the initial treatment is completed and the iron levels are back to normal then they are monitored every three months.

“Treatment for haemochromatosis is lifelong, usually two to four times each year and may require blood to be removed once or twice yearly depending on how quickly the iron is reaccumulating. This is called maintenance therapy.”

Following on from what Sinead says as regards dietary restrictions, Professor Ryan says those with the condition need to avoid raw shellfish and manage their alcohol intake.

“Shellfish, especially in sub-tropical areas, can be contaminated with a type of bacteria called Vibrio Vulnificus. This type of bacteria thrives on iron and so it can cause a more serious infection in people with iron overload. Cooking shellfish at a high temperature destroys these bacteria.

“People with haemochromatosis are advised to limit alcohol,” he continues. “The iron overload caused by haemochromatosis can lead to liver damage and cirrhosis, in which case you may be advised to avoid alcohol completely.

“For people with haemochromatosis who do not have liver damage, it is still advised that you limit alcohol. Alcohol does put pressure on your liver. Alcohol also increases iron absorption from food. Some alcoholic drinks are sources of iron themselves, especially cider

“Patients are also advised to avoid vitamin C supplements. This is because the high concentration of vitamin C found in these supplements can be easily used by the body to increase iron absorption.”

Sinead hopes to educate how so many are unaware they have the gene for haemochromatosis or are a carrier.

“A quick blood test to check iron levels, especially ferritin will be able to tell if you are at risk and then you can follow that up by having the genetic test, which is also a simple blood test. If it is in the family, like in my situation, it is even more important to get checked for haemochromatosis.”