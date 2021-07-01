Can't sleep in the heat? Top 10 tips to keep you cool in bed

The heat and humidity can make it hard to get a good night's sleep

With another sweaty night of tossing and turning ahead, we’ve come up with some options to help you get a restful eight hours.

Material choice

The shiny acrylic duvet might go perfect with your red wallpaper but if you want to minimise the sweats, best to pluck the cotton from the hot press for duvet cover, sheet and pillow case. For those willing to go that extra mile – and with a large fridge – try wrapping the sheet in plastic and placing them in the fridge for an hour or two before bed.

Use what you’ve got

If you are a perisher in the winter and have accumulated at least one hot water bottle over the years, try taking off the furry pink outer cover and filling it with water. Pop it in the freezer for a few hours and hey presto – your very own ice pack for bed.

Science works

Forget about blowing the hot air around your room. Position a fan at an open window to blow the hot air out. Better still, create some welcome cross breeze with multiple fans. Just watch you don’t trip over the wires.

Sleep like an Egyptian

Not for the fainthearted but damp sheets are an option if want to keep the body temperature down. Best to lay a dry towel underneath so you don’t soak the mattress though.

Go commando

Just take your clothes off. Some people swear by loose clothing as oppose to going butt naked but whatever you do, stay away from any energetic horizontal exercise just before you want to nod off.

Billy no bedmates

And to make sure you maintain that self-imposed ban on bed hijinks, get a better sleep by sleeping alone. Not only will your bed be cooler, you will be able to reduce your body temperature further by completely spreading out.

Keep it simple

Brave it by blasting yourself with cold water for about five mins before patting yourself. It might feel oh so wrong in the shower but it’s oh so right when you lay down afterwards.