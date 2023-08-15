Can you prevent turkey neck without surgery? Meet the latest non-invasive anti-ageing cosmetic treatments

Non-surgical skin lifting treatments with minimal downtime are taking the beauty world by storm – but they don’t come cheap

Changes are brewing in the world of professional aesthetics, and the reasons are threefold — firstly, we’re staring at our own faces more than ever before, between social media and Zoom calls. Trends also dictate what we want to do to our faces. For a while, thanks to pouty celebrities and the first wave of Instagram filters, women coveted pillowy lips and immovable foreheads. Now, the desire for natural, perfect skin in high definition and sharp ‘snatched’ jawlines is dominating.