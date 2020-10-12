Can Lavender help with Covid anxiety?

It's not easy being a competition horse. What with all the trailer travel and staying in strange places, never mind the poking and prodding from vets, farriers and grooms, it can be incredibly stressful.

Two years ago, some researchers at the University of Arizona wondered whether these horses would benefit from a bit of aromatherapy. So, they startled some horses with an air horn, then exposed them to lavender essential oil. The lavender oil quickly calmed the startled horses.

Aromatherapists have been telling us for years how good lavender oil is. And according to a number of recent studies, they were right.

A 2019 study, published in the Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing, found that when patients about to undergo breast surgery were given three to four drops of lavender on a piece of gauze to inhale for 20 minutes before the surgery, their anxiety levels decreased significantly.

In a similar study carried out with patients about to undergo an endoscopic procedure - regarded as a procedure "that is difficult and highly stressful for the patient" - those patients who inhaled lavender oil before the procedure were found to have lower pulse rates and lower blood pressure, while their oxygen saturation levels were increased: all strong physiological indications that they were less anxious.

And a 2020 study published in the General Hospital Psychiatry journal that set out to critically examine the claims being made about lavender essential oil concluded that it really was an effective and quick-acting way of reducing anxiety.

But it's not just an effective anxiety remedy. In a study due to be published in the Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing, when patients were given lavender oil via an oxygen mask following inguinal hernia surgery, they experienced a significant reduction in their post-operative pain.

Another 2020 study found that lavender oil offered women both pain relief and accelerated healing following an episiotomy.

Also, a critical examination of the claims made for lavender's benefits for menopausal women, published in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, found that lavender oil can reduce hot flushes, improve sleep, lower blood pressure and improve sexual function - including increasing arousal and sexual satisfaction.

It can even help to reduce fatigue in dialysis patients and, for young children, reduce the stress of a trip to the dentist.

In short, it's a bit of a wonder oil.

But what is it?

⬤ FRENCH FIELDS

"Basically, they grow lavender in fields. And after harvesting the lavender flowers, they distil them. So, steam is passed through the flowers and, as the steam condenses, the oil rises to the top and is extracted," explains David Kelly, whose Wicklow-based company, Atlantic Aromatics, sources and imports essential oils from around the world.

David imports his organic lavender essential oil from a family in France, who have been cultivating lavender in the traditional French way for over 100 years.

"In a normal lavender field, each plant is genetically identical. They're reproduced by cuttings.

"But in the traditional French way, they're reproduced by seed.

"So, every plant in the field will smell different.

"And if you have a field full of lavender plants that all smell different, when you distil them, the essential oil has this great richness. And it only happens in France."

This isn't the only unique thing about how the family grow their lavender.

"They use sheep to weed the lavender fields," explains David.

"They have a system of fences they use to move the sheep between fields. They eat the weeds but leave the lavender.

"And when they're done, they're moved on to the next field."

Exactly how lavender oil does what it does is not fully understood, but it's believed that when it's inhaled, chemicals within the oil - such as linalool and linalyl acetate - cause the brain to release neurochemicals that reduce the body's automatic response to painful and stressful stimuli.

⬤ HOME USE

In addition to its therapeutic properties, lavender essential oil is cheap, relatively side-effect-free, and can be easily used by just about anyone - with a bit of care.

"The simplest way is just to inhale it," explains Dublin-based aromatherapist Carol Grumley. "By inhaling the oil, you're instantly having a reaction.

"Just put a drop on a tissue and leave it on the desk beside you. If you've got radiators on, put a warm, wet face cloth with a drop of lavender on it over the radiator.

"Another easy way to use lavender oil is to put it in a spray with water, which you can use for wiping down surfaces. You can also put it in your bath."

Lavender is extremely potent and "less is more", according to Carol, when it comes to getting the most out of it.

"While it can be extremely calming in small doses, in large doses it can be very stimulating," she says.

If people don't know that, it can have the opposite effect.

For example, one drop on the pillow is great: it's calming; it's relaxing. But five drops could leave you wide awake with a banging headache.

"Really, a couple of drops is enough."

The "less is more" approach is also the one to take to use the oil safely.

Carol recommends using no more than seven drops of oil per day for adults - and half that for young children and the elderly.

"If you stick within that and you're not putting it neat on the skin or ingesting it, lavender is safe."

Aromatherapist Ellen Cox, from Atlantic Aromatics, agrees that, when used properly, lavender is a very safe essential oil for home use.

"Lavender can be diluted in carrier oils, like coconut or olive oil, or in body creams or aloe vera gel, and applied to the skin. And the maximum strength you should use is 3pc.

"A 1pc solution would be approximately five drops of essential oil in a tablespoon of carrier oil," she explains.

"I always like to start out at a lower percentage. And for a child, an older person or someone with sensitive skin,

I would use a 0.5pc solution."

Ellen recommends using a small dropper for adding the essential oil to the carrier oil.

"Other droppers are more free-flowing and make it difficult to be accurate," she says. "Accuracy in diluting the oil is important for safety."

The lavender oil imported by Atlantic Aromatics can be found in most Irish health stores. Other brands are available, of course. But, as with most products, quality can vary. Fortunately, Carol Grumley has some advice on identifying good-quality oils.

"They normally come in a brown glass bottle with a sealed lid," she says. "Always make sure the Latin name - Lavandula angustifolia, for example - is on the label. It should say 'pure essential oil' on the label, too."

⬤ TALK TO THE EXPERTS

As effective at treating anxiety and pain as lavender is, it's not a substitute for any treatment prescribed by your doctor.

It's recommended that you check with your doctor before using lavender - or any other essential oil - if you're pregnant, have a respiratory condition or are currently receiving medical treatment.

And if you want to get the best advice on using essential oils effectively and safely, it's definitely worth consulting a qualified aromatherapist.

Both Carol and Ellen are members of the International Federation of Professional Aromatherapists, the professional body that represents clinical aromatherapists. "There's a lot of misinformation out there about essential oils," says Carol. "For example, there's a lot of talk online about putting oils neat on the skin. That's not right.

"If you come to see a properly qualified aromatherapist, they will have studied the chemical compositions of the oils and will know about contraindications: when a particular oil could cause a patient harm.

"There's a lot of strength in the oils and you've got to be careful using them."