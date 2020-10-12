| 9.2°C Dublin

Can Lavender help with Covid anxiety?

At the moment we need every stress-busting tool possible at our disposal, so our reporter Shane Cochrane looked at the research behind the benefits of the popular herb and found some evidence to back up its therapeutic reputation

Research suggests that lavender may be useful for treating anxiety, insomnia, depression, and restlessness. Expand
Aromatherapist Ellen Cox Expand
Lavender oil Expand

Shane Cochrane

It's not easy being a competition horse. What with all the trailer travel and staying in strange places, never mind the poking and prodding from vets, farriers and grooms, it can be incredibly stressful.

Two years ago, some researchers at the University of Arizona wondered whether these horses would benefit from a bit of aromatherapy. So, they startled some horses with an air horn, then exposed them to lavender essential oil. The lavender oil quickly calmed the startled horses.

Aromatherapists have been telling us for years how good lavender oil is. And according to a number of recent studies, they were right.