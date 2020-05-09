Burn, baby burn: your post-lockdown body starts here

We have all been comfort-eating and taking it easy over the past few weeks. If you want to get fitter or shift your lock-down lbs, this strength-training workout is a good place to start.

Do on alternate days and also work in the following tips: • Get plenty of sleep • Stay away from high-calorie foods

• Drink plenty of water

• Exercise regularly

• Try doing cardio first thing on an empty stomach

• Do compound exercises more than isolation exercises: this ensures you work out larger and more muscles and thus burn more calories.

• Try to include a strength-training programme at least three times a week and alternate between cardio days to give your body a good mix of both.

• Always have a rest day.

• Pick a time that suits you to train: it doesn't matter when it is but perhaps in the evening or first thing in the morning when the house is quiet and you will be less likely to renege on training.

• Skipping, stair climbs and interval runs are all great ways to burn calories so add them in after your strength training for an extra burn.

• Try keeping a fitness diary and map out when you will train and for how long.

Best of luck with your training!

Floor dip

■ Start by sitting on the floor with your hands behind you fingers pointing toward your feet and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the ground so your weight is on your hands and on your feet.

Dip down towards the ground bending at the elbows and return to start straight arm position. Your glutes should not touch the ground throughout this exercise.

Reverse lunge

■ Stand upright with hands by your sides.

Take a step backward, dropping your back knee to the floor and leaning your torso slightly forward with your weight on your front leg.

Push off your front foot to return to the start position. Repeat on opposite side.

Prisoner Squat

■ Start by standing with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and lock your fingers behind your head.

Bend at the hips and knees to lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor then simply push back up to the starting position and repeat.

Press up

■ Start on knees or toes with hands under chest and back flat in plank position. Lower yourself to the ground then back to start position.

Keep the back flat throughout. For beginners, do on knees.

Mountain climber

■ Start with feet on floor and two hands on the ground.

Make sure your back is flat with your core engaged.

Slowly bring one knee up to the chest then return back to start position and repeat with opposite leg. This is one rep.

* Repeat each exercise for 15 reps or 15 reps on each side. Compete all five exercises — this is one set. Aim for 5 sets. Join Siobhan Byrne for the workout on Instagram @mrs_bodybyrne live at 9.15am on Monday, May 11.