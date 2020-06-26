Breathing difficulties, pain & intense fatigue - the long tail of Covid-19

It was a Friday morning and I lying on a bed in the Covid tent outside St Vincent's hospital. This was a large white marquee, the type you normally see at food fairs and country shows. On a white board in the aisle between cubicles 'Welcome to St Vincent's A&E' was written in happy colourful lettering.

The woman in the cubicle next to me was weeping. She was a doctor and this was her second time in hospital with breathing difficulties. She'd had a positive Covid test a month before. The nurses thought she had a blood clot in her lungs and wanted to admit her. The woman was exhausted and scared.

In the cubicle opposite, a young mother was told she also had a suspected clot in her leg. Blood clots were something that were just being recognised at that time as one of the hallmarks of the Covid virus. Many of my relatives and my husband's relatives work as nurses and doctors. All of them were seeing blood clots. One told us clots were messing up dialysis machines, and that the virus was also attacking kidneys. I had pains in my kidneys throughout the time I was sick. What I didn't expect was that these pains in my kidneys would come back weeks and months later.

Looking back, I probably got the virus in mid-March. I felt fluey for a few days, with aches in my lower back and in my legs. My husband had the same symptoms around the same time and I remember both children being very tired and one heading to bed in the afternoons. We had no cough and no temperature. I didn't think much of it until a week later when in the middle of the night, I thought I was having a heart attack. I woke my husband frightened as a spasm-like pain grew and ebbed in my chest.

Expand Close Keen horsewoman Suzanne Campbell has opened up the conversation about the slow recovery from Covid-19 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Keen horsewoman Suzanne Campbell has opened up the conversation about the slow recovery from Covid-19

It got worse until at its peak I could barely breathe. When it eventually dropped in intensity I was left with a strange pressure on my chest. Thirteen weeks later this feeling is still there.

When I walk fast I can't seem to get enough air and when I run I drop back to walk. Sometimes the breathlessness is worse than usual. Always at night I wake up several times and need to take an inhaler. I had asthma as a child but barely suffer from it anymore. This felt different, like my chest was tighter, and unlike asthma, taking an inhaler doesn't really improve things.

Early one morning I called my GP when my breathing got particularly bad and he called ambulance to take me to hospital. My youngest girl, aged nine, came wide-eyed into the kitchen having seen it arrive down the drive.

"Mum, there's an ambulance here!"

"I know. It's for me"

I promised her I'd be okay and that I just needed a chest X-ray. St Vincent's A&E was divided into Covid and a non-Covid side. The Covid side was relatively calm, with nothing like the scenes we had seen in the overwhelmed hospitals of northern Italy.

After a day spent in the tent and a room on my own getting tests and X-rays, they said I didn't have pneumonia but I had to take a steroid and try to sleep upright if I could. I asked the doctor when I would start feeling better. He said maybe four to six weeks. "We are seeing it is a slow recovery. Slower than other flus."

At home the days passed in a blur. I couldn't read. A lot of the time I couldn't look at any screen, even my phone. My eyes ached. Everything ached.

I'd get up and walk to the kitchen and look out over the fields. The good weather was endless and butterflies danced over the long grass, but I was unmoved. It felt like being half in, and half out of life.

My breathing was terrible and it was hard to sleep at night. If anything important happened during that time I don't remember it, or didn't care enough to remember it. I just existed, and hoped to wake up the next day and not feel like this.

In the second week after hospital I was able to walk about a hundred yards from the house. I felt like an old woman. I began to do a bit in the garden but was too tired to concentrate on anything for longer than 30 minutes. Eventually I was able to stay out of bed for longer, and do more. But I'd still have a 'bad day' or two every week where the aches, kidney pain and fatigue would come back with a vengeance. These days happen less often now, but the breathlessness and fatigue is still there.

In Ireland over 25,000 people have "recovered" from this virus but what does that really mean? After I tweeted about having a slow recovery, many people got in touch with their own stories.

"It was 12 weeks before I felt myself again," said a solicitor in Tipperary. A farmer's wife told me: "My husband tested positive eight weeks ago and is still suffering fatigue."

So my experience of recovery was being shared by many others. One mother in Wexford messaged me saying her family looked at her strangely when she said she was still feeling tired. "I began to not tell some of my friends or family when I was feeling bad. I thought they might think I wasn't trying hard enough to get better."

This resonated with me as during May and the early part of June. I thought I was going mad. I'd be fine for a few days but then go out in the car to do the shopping, come home and have to go to bed.

In common with a lot of people, I seem to get colds all the time, runny nose and with wheezy coughs. As I barely leave the house, where am I picking up these viruses? Or are they not viruses but returning symptoms of Covid-19? And if so, how does that even work?

One theory about the long recovery from Covid is that the immune systems is damaged from the virus and responses flare up, even after the virus is no longer active in your body.

What's certain is that it is harder to recover from this virus than we initially thought.

It's early days but studies from Asian patients who contracted the virus in December and Europeans who contracted it more recently both show a high incidence of people suffering health issues months later.

It's also evident that these after-effects are being seen not only in patients who had severe experiences and were hospitalised, but those that were the supposedly 'mild' cases.

A Dutch study released last week showed that of 1,622 patients (nearly all of who were not hospitalised), 88pc are still having persistent intense fatigue and 75pc still reported shortness of breath. Headaches and muscle aches were experienced by 40pc, and 45pc still had pressure in their chest. Nearly all the respondents considered themselves healthy before they contracted the virus.

Ironically, zoonotic disease outbreaks (diseases that can spread between animals and humans) are something I've been covering for 20 years as a farm journalist. In my time producing Ear to the Ground it was brucellosis and leptospirosis. Avian flus were beginning to emerge as something with a lot of potential to harm humans.

About ten years ago a vet I interviewed told me that the human race "is on a countdown clock". As these diseases jump from animal to human populations they adapt quickly, adding new more deadly characteristics each time.

And they come in bunches; one after the other. Since SARS in 2002, we had the H1N1 'swine flu' in 2009, MERS in 2012, H7N9 bird flu in 2013 and Covid-19 this year. We are in a chain of these diseases. All came from animals, through factory farming or unsafe wet food markets.

Apart from looking at intense farming practices and disease safety, one of the big lessons from this crisis is the effect the Covid virus has on the vast amount of patients who are classed as 'recovered' but who are not recovered now and may never be.

How much of an economic burden will arise from difficulties getting back to work, the healthcare burden from continually treating people who are not getting better and the mental health effects of this on individuals?

The after-effects of the Covid virus have exacted a price that we are not yet counting properly.

covid-19 signs

⬤ cccccccccc