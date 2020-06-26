| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Breathing difficulties, pain & intense fatigue - the long tail of Covid-19

When Suzanne Campbell tweeted about her slow recovery from coronavirus, she was contacted by others whose experience mirrored hers. Research backs up the anecdotal evidence that many who have 'recovered' are far from well

Journalist Suzanne Campbell was hospitalised for symptoms of Covic-19 and believes she caught the virus in mid-March. Photo: Ann Boucher-Hayes Expand
Keen horsewoman Suzanne Campbell has opened up the conversation about the slow recovery from Covid-19 Expand

Close

Journalist Suzanne Campbell was hospitalised for symptoms of Covic-19 and believes she caught the virus in mid-March. Photo: Ann Boucher-Hayes

Journalist Suzanne Campbell was hospitalised for symptoms of Covic-19 and believes she caught the virus in mid-March. Photo: Ann Boucher-Hayes

Keen horsewoman Suzanne Campbell has opened up the conversation about the slow recovery from Covid-19

Keen horsewoman Suzanne Campbell has opened up the conversation about the slow recovery from Covid-19

/

Journalist Suzanne Campbell was hospitalised for symptoms of Covic-19 and believes she caught the virus in mid-March. Photo: Ann Boucher-Hayes

It was a Friday morning and I lying on a bed in the Covid tent outside St Vincent's hospital. This was a large white marquee, the type you normally see at food fairs and country shows. On a white board in the aisle between cubicles 'Welcome to St Vincent's A&E' was written in happy colourful lettering.

The woman in the cubicle next to me was weeping. She was a doctor and this was her second time in hospital with breathing difficulties. She'd had a positive Covid test a month before. The nurses thought she had a blood clot in her lungs and wanted to admit her. The woman was exhausted and scared.

In the cubicle opposite, a young mother was told she also had a suspected clot in her leg. Blood clots were something that were just being recognised at that time as one of the hallmarks of the Covid virus. Many of my relatives and my husband's relatives work as nurses and doctors. All of them were seeing blood clots. One told us clots were messing up dialysis machines, and that the virus was also attacking kidneys. I had pains in my kidneys throughout the time I was sick. What I didn't expect was that these pains in my kidneys would come back weeks and months later.