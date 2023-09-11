Breast cancer: ‘There wasn’t time to consider fertility, I started treatment immediately. Falling pregnant was amazing’

At age 22, aggressive breast cancer meant Sorcha Lavelle didn’t have time to give having children much thought before undergoing chemotherapy and surgery. Now almost 30 she is expecting her first baby

Sorcha Lavelle was 22 when, in April 2017, she discovered a lump in her breast. Given her age, she wasn’t overly worried but asked her GP, when she was in getting her pill prescription again, to examine it. An appointment was made for St James’s Hospital breast clinic, which happened on August 17, and Sorcha attended with her mum.