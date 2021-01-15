Botox makes me happy – and I have the research to prove it!

After the last lockdown, women across Ireland talked excitedly about rushing to make an appointment with the hairdresser, manicurist and beautician. They didn’t talk so much about booking in for Botox, but privately they might have whispered to one another. Certainly, a couple of them whispered to me that not being able to erase their frown lines and smooth out their fraught faces had been the worst of lockdown.

I’m not especially squeamish about admitting to this stuff; I’ve had Botox. It’s great. I’m not terribly diligent (about this, or anything else; I go months between hair appointments), but I have now, three times in the last five years, had botulinum toxin injected into my face and neck. I first got it after treatment for cancer that left me looking very thin and unhappy — that’s how I justified it to myself initially. Now, I don’t bother with the justifying. I just do it.

But something interesting occurred after the last visit about two months ago. Botox doesn’t kick in immediately. It’s only a week or so after the injections that you begin to feel and notice it. It feels, just as they say, like a numbness in the injected muscles. You try to scrunch your face up the way you normally would, and it doesn’t scrunch.

At this stage of my life, I have irritable resting face. I don’t think it’s because I’m cross all the time — I hope not — but a lifetime of frowning in concentration over all sorts of things now means that even when I’m not frowning, or concentrating, I look as though I am. My face in repose has settled into lines that draw my eyebrows together, and tug my mouth downwards.

But after the last visit to my dermatologist (do not ever go to anyone who is not properly qualified), once the Botox kicked in, I noticed that I felt more smiley. My face, rather than tending towards a downwards expression, felt reversed; my frown turned upside down.

The effect of this on my mood is what really got me. Did I feel happier? That’s a very complex question — what, after all, is happiness? But I certainly felt lighter, less care-worn, more inclined to smile. And this wasn’t when I looked in the mirror and saw my smooth features — it was all the time. Even when there was nothing in particular to smile about.

So I began to wonder, was there something going on here beyond the ‘I feel happy with how I look so I feel better about myself’? I’ve read plenty about how psychology can follow physicality. This is the entire basis of the ‘fake-it-til-you-make-it’ school of confidence. If you’ve watched Amy Cuddy’s TED Talk on power posing, you’ll know exactly what I mean. She posits that by adopting the kind of stance we naturally fall into when confident, we can ‘trick’ our bodies and minds into feeling greater confidence.

Was it possible that Botox was having a similar effect on me? That, by forcing my face into an attitude of serenity and happiness, rather than one of frowning concentration, I was starting to feel happier and more serene?

That might sound nuts. Or like I’m trying way too hard to justify getting Botox in the first place. But, when I went looking, I found there is actually science on my side. Only some, and it’s early days, but it is very interesting.

Just a couple of months ago, researchers at Skaggs school of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences at the University of California San Diego have found that Botox may indeed help to reduce the symptoms of depression.

The team examined data from the Adverse Effect Reporting System database, run by the US Food and Drug Administration, for side effects of Botox treatments. Out of more than 13 million voluntary reports, there were 40,000 from people receiving Botox treatment for a range of conditions ranging from cosmetic treatments to migraines, muscle spasms, and incontinence.

They discovered that people who received Botox injections reported depression significantly less often — between 40 to 80pc less — than patients undergoing different treatments for the same conditions.

I contacted Professor Ruben Abagyan, of Skaggs school of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, University of California San Diego, to ask about the research findings, and whether he believes there is a persuasive link between Botox and better mental health?

“Yes, there is a reliable and statistically significant association between botulinum toxin A (Botox) injections and reduced depression. Of course, as with any treatment the dose, the mode and site of administration, the schedule and the total duration needs to be refined and designed to achieve safety plus efficiency with minimal side effects.”

Was he surprised by any of the findings of the study? “The most surprising finding was that the antidepressant effect does not really depend on the site of injection which was contrary to the prevalent belief that only certain facial injections have the beneficial effect.”

To what does he attribute the link? “There is an idea about mind-body connection, which scientists call proprioception, which goes both ways,” Abagyan says. “You may also call it muscle memory. What is interesting is that in addition to the obvious ‘conscious proprioception’, there is also a ‘non-conscious’ one, and even worse, an undesired ‘feedback loop’ between mind and body. For example, the brain ‘out-sources’ its depressed state to a stressed muscle and then asks the muscle about ‘how do I feel now?’ Botox, that breaks, or weakens, the connection between nerves and muscles, helps to break that feedback loop and helps to refuse supporting the depressed state of mind.”

So what further trials are being conducted? “We are now looking into other associations of Botox treatments, for example associations with anxiety and psychosis. As far as repurposing Botox to depression, many further studies need to be done.”

This idea of a negative facial ‘feedback loop’ (the brain causing muscles to contort and stress, then the muscles telling the brain ‘you’re stressed’) is already well-established. This is to the point where facial expressions have been deemed so powerful in detecting mental health issues that new technologies for mental health treatments are now using smartphones to detect depression, PTSD, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder from facial expressions.

Prof Abagyan’s study isn’t the only one to detect a Botox-mood link. In 2017 researchers at the Hanover Medical School in Germany treated the frown lines of 42 patients reporting severe depression with Botox injections and found that their depression scores decreased by 27pc.

In that study, the researchers directly related the decrease in frowning to the decrease in depression scores, explaining that it interrupted a facial feedback loop. However, the University of California San Diego study is the largest so far, and highlights the suggestion that the site of the Botox injection matters less than was assumed.

Dr Katherine Mulrooney has been practicing aesthetic medicine since 2005 and administering Botox for over 15 years from her Dublin-based clinic. Has she previously encountered patients saying that Botox improves their mood? “Absolutely, patients regularly report a boost in their mood post-Botox, and also a positive effect it has on their lifestyle choices. I guess if you go to the trouble of having injections of Botox you are probably going to look after yourself a little bit better in terms of your skincare regime and your lifestyle.”

However, this effect began to accelerate about five years ago, she says. When attending the annual World Anti-Ageing Congress in Monaco, she recalls “many references during lectures to the positive effects Botox had on patients’ expression lines, skin and mood. At the time there were studies being carried out in France to decipher whether or not Botox was could be used as adjunctive treatment for depression. Since then several studies have shown the promising effects Botox has on mood.”

To what does she attribute the positive effects? “Over the years I have regularly witnessed how softening a patient’s frown and improving how they look, improves their mood and their relationship with themselves. Most patients present with deepening frown lines that make them look crosser and more stressed than they actually are and hence they want their frown softened. There’s a definite feedback loop between the brain and the muscles of facial expression, both visually and physiologically.

When you look at yourself in the mirror after Botox and note your frown is much softer than it was the weeks previously, this makes you feel less cross/stressed and better about the way you look. There is also evidence to suggest that Botox can help control the flow of negative emotions by relaxing the facial muscles that express negativity, ie; frown lines.

Because Botox is a highly specific and powerful muscle relaxant, it can be used in tiny doses to pinpoint and weaken the muscles of facial expression that are the presenting complaint.”

Generally, she points out, “we assume that our facial expressions reflect rather than direct our emotions, yet there is evidence to support that our facial expressions are not secondary to but rather a central driving force of our emotions.”

Now, I am not suggesting Botox should be the first port of call for those feeling unhappy or depressed. I am aware that there is a flipside — too much focus on personal appearance can definitely be a source of unhappiness and anxiety. But, there is evidence to suggest that paying more attention to the psychological possibilities around Botox is a good idea.

Does Prof Abagyan think there is a place for Botox within mental health treatment now, while waiting for the results of further trials?

“Yes, there is; in particular in the most dangerous, acute, and existing treatment-resistant cases. When everything fails to treat a major suicidal depression, new approaches can be applied with caution on a case-by-case basis if there is encouraging preliminary evidence and patient’s consent.”

An interesting – if somewhat troubling – observation about Botox and my daughter

The role of Botox in the link between feeling good about one’s physical appearance and the amount of social engagement one pursues, is reasonably well-established. Social engagement is accepted as a key factor in well-being, and those who isolate themselves are more likely to develop mental health conditions. Various studies have found that satisfaction with physical appearance leads to more social engagement in aging women, and Botox can play a key role within that feeling of satisfaction.

This brings me back to my own recent experience. Something else that I noticed once the Botox had kicked in was that my daughter who is nine and notices everything – she’s like God in the Gospel according to Matthew; not a single sparrow can fall to the ground without her knowing it – said, a propos of nothing except her usual scrutiny, ‘You look happier’.

That was nice, but even nicer was that her behaviour seemed to me to be affected by her thinking I looked happier. She wanted to do things with me, show me things, talk to me about things, more even than she usually does. As if my ‘happy’ face encouraged her in a way that my ‘irritable resting face’ does not.

Now I know that is totally unscientific. It’s also troubling in lots of ways. But, it is what I observed. There is plenty to suggest that the world, by and large, takes us as it finds us – this is known as ‘the contagion hypothesis’ and it boils down to: ‘smile and the world smiles with you; frown and you frown alone’. That might appear as a slogan on T-shirts and bumper stickers, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true.

No one in the world looks at me as closely as my daughter does (certainly her brothers don’t!), so the effect of my more smiley face will never be as strong as it is with her. But I am open to the idea that a diluted form of her response is discernible in my broader social interactions.