Bill Linnane's back-to-school blues... As the youngest starts school, the eldest wants to quit

It has come to my attention that the job of being a parent may not have a defined conclusion. I had a lot of misconceptions about parenting before I became one myself, chief among them that it would be easier than it is, but I also assumed there would be some sort of wind-down of my duties once I hit a certain age. That, in essence, I would retire from parenting. I now understand that the job of being a parent will only end when I do.

You think that chucking them out the door to their first flat, or off to college, or off to parts foreign, might bring your role to a close; that after that there might be the odd request for money that you can laugh down the phone at, but no - it's really starting to look like there is no end. I fear I shall be a parent forever and the grave is the final destination on this white-knuckle hayride, and the milestones whizzing by me are less a time for reflection and more of a warning that time is devouring me, one year at a time. Which is to say that in this, the year of our Lord 2020, my youngest child has started school.

I should probably have taken the day off work to mark the occasion, but that would just lead to crowing from the others about why I didn't do the same for them. So instead my long-suffering wife had the honour of providing security detail on our little terror as we shoved him through the school gates and into the weary arms of the Department of Education.

It all went over well, and she was able to go back to an empty house for the first time in months. To simply sit, and be, after six months of existing as the matriarch of a deranged Swiss Family Robinson was, by all accounts, heaven. But for every moment of peace and solitude in a parent's life, there is a corresponding mental breakdown looming; for each ending, there is a beginning, and for every moment of peace, there is another massive headache. The youngest is starting school and the eldest is facing into the Leaving.

For the past month, there have been repeated calls for her to be allowed to drop out. I trot out the old classics, such as "I hated school too", "hard as it is, getting on in life without it is actually harder" and the old chestnut beloved of parents everywhere, an emphatic "no". It got to the point where her hatred of school was discussed with a medical professional. Granted, it wasn't a psychiatrist but rather her rheumatology consultant, to whom she made her case - that her lupus was causing brain fog, that she wasn't able to focus in school, that she was falling behind because of the condition.

Perhaps somewhat predictably, the consultant asked some simple questions and then deduced that maybe staying up until 2am in the maze of TikTok is not the most direct route to a functioning brain. This was not well received, as I think there had been an expectation that we would be given a giant tub of Ritalin and all would be well: our student would have laser focus and would achieve 600 points in the Leaving.

Secretly I was relieved, as the appointment we were attending was at a Rituximab clinic, and Rituximab is not a drug that you want to play pharmaceutical Jenga with. There is no point in listing the side-effects, but the most important one right now is that her immune system is compromised. So she can't afford to miss school, as she missed so much last year - even managing to miss virtual classes - that she is already behind, but she also can't afford to be exposed to infection, which she is more likely to be exposed to in school.

So a fun year begins: not the most important year in a young life, but one that has to be endured and survived in order to make what follows after that a little bit easier. I'm not expecting any miracles, or setting a bar at any point about "good enough", but I'm also pig-headed enough to not give in and to know that the Leaving, and all the psychological trauma that goes with it, is the lesser of two fairly benign evils - of the known unknowns of education and career, and the unknown unknowns of dropping out and winging it.

Health & Living