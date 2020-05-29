| 7.3°C Dublin

Bill Linnane: 'Can you really call Connell a normal boy?'

Bill Linnane knows what teen boys are like

Bedding in: The whole country is in love with Connell and Marianne Expand
I think we all need a break - from the constant headlines, the media frenzy, the endless shock and terror which seems to take up space on every radio, every TV, every newspaper in the country.

I speak of course of Normal People, RTE's must-see adaptation of the Sally Rooney book that I kept meaning to read. It was hard not to get sucked into the buzz around the show; aside from our domestic flutterings over how good it was, it appeared that people outside Ireland - ie, those not constitutionally bound to support every single product of their nation, no matter the quality - also thought it's great. And, to be fair, it is.

It taps into a cultural zeitgeist, and - for Irish TV - was a show of many firsts: never before have scenes of people making tea and going up and down stairs or walking on fields in crap weather looked so beautiful, never before has Sligo been portrayed as a tar pit for the human soul, never before have married viewers argued about exes quite so much during the ad breaks.