Going back to the responsibilities and deadlines of your job after a relaxing holiday can be stressful for anyone

It's important to not over-analyse the finances of your holiday on the first day back. Pic: Tim Robberts/Getty

This year, scientists confirmed that the ‘Sunday Scaries’ are a very real thing. If that is the case, then so too is The Post-Holiday Fear. Returning to work after a week or two away can feel like walking into the office with a giant factor-50 scented hangover sitting on your shoulders.