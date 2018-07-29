Life Baby Loss

'You don't talk about it because it's too raw' - Zara Tindall suffered a second miscarriage before giving birth to daughter Lena

Mike Tindall, Zara Tindell and their daughter Mia Tindall pose for a photograph during day three of The Big Feastival at Alex James' Farm on August 28, 2016 in Kingham, Oxfordshire. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Mike Tindall, Zara Tindell and their daughter Mia Tindall pose for a photograph during day three of The Big Feastival at Alex James' Farm on August 28, 2016 in Kingham, Oxfordshire. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Zara Tindall and her daughter Mia watch Mike Tindall during the Celebrity Cup charity golf tournament at The Celtic Manor Resort, Newport (Andrew Matthews/PA)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Members of the Royal family, Zara Tindall (left) Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Beatrice (second right) wait for Queen Elizabeth II to arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor. Photo: Simon Dawson/PA Wire
Zara Tindall at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire
Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia (middle) with her cousins Savannah Phillips (right) and Isla Phillips (bottom) at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire
Zara Tindall with her daughter Mia at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire

Zara Tindall suffered a secret second miscarriage before giving birth to daughter Lena in June.

The 37-year-old equestrian and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed daughter Mia in 2014 and announced in November 2016 that they were expecting another child before Zara suffered a tragic miscarriage just weeks later.

And now, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, has revealed that she also had a second miscarriage but did not reveal it because it was "too raw."

In an interview with the Sunday Times, she said: "You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw. But, as with everything, time's a great healer."

Zara's second miscarriage happened early in the pregnancy but the first one was further along.

She said: "In our case, it was something that was really rare; it was nature saying, ''This one's not right.'

"I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along.

"[Zara's brother] Pete was again very much the protective brother; he was very concerned about me, as was Mike.

England rugby player Mike Tindall (L) and his new wife Britain's Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, leave after their wedding ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 30, 2011. AFP PHOTO / DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL
England rugby player Mike Tindall (L) and his new wife Britain's Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, leave after their wedding ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 30, 2011. AFP PHOTO / DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL

"Everyone was. It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them."

Mike, 39, previously spoke of how difficult miscarriage was for him and Zara but said Mia helped them to cope.

He explained: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing. The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces.

When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke."

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, arrives for her wedding to England rugby player Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 30, 2011. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, arrives for her wedding to England rugby player Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 30, 2011. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL

