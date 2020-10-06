| 10.7°C Dublin

'Photos and memories of my daughter are all I have left now. If I can't share them, what can I do?'

Losing a child is traumatic and for some, being open about their pain can bring some comfort, writes Chrissie Russell. However, as three Irish mums know only too well, some people are quick to criticise

Below: Jenny Cooper holds her daughter Georgia, who passed away in the womb. PHOTO: ERIN DARCY Expand
Honest: Sinéad Hingston and husband Michael. PHOTO: MARK GRIFFIN PHOTO Expand
In pain: Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend Expand

Chrissie Russell

When American model Chrissy Teigen made a heart-breaking post online, revealing that she and husband John Legend had lost their baby after pregnancy complications, many people reacted with compassion.

But others were quick to criticise the grieving mum, berating her in particular for posting images that they deemed 'attention-seeking' and 'inappropriate', with one person stating: "Not everyone cares to hear about a heart-breaking moment in your life". It was a stark example of how, while most are fine with social media being used a platform to share good news, moments of pain - particularly when they are related to infant loss - are still deemed unpalatable for public consumption.

Dublin mum-of-two Sinéad Hingston is one of many people determined to challenge this outdated attitude. She's passionate in the belief that sharing stories of personal loss on public platforms, like Instagram and Twitter, can not only be useful and supportive but also help break the ongoing stigma and silence that exists around infant loss.