BBC prsenter Alex Jones has revealed that she hosted 'The One Show' just an hour after learning she had suffered a missed miscarriage.

'It hit us like a ton of bricks' - Presenter Alex Jones reveals she found out she had a miscarriage an hour before going on air

The 42-year-old star, who is mother to Teddy (2) with husband Charlie Thomson and is currently seven months pregnant, learned she was pregnant while in New Zealand over the festive period on 2017.

However, when she returned to the UK she went for a private ultrasound scan and was told that the baby had "stopped developing".

"We learnt the baby didn't have a heartbeat," she told The Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine. "I was around 14 weeks, which is a decent amount of time. The baby had stopped developing at about nine weeks. That was really hard. It hit us like a ton of bricks.

"It's really odd. You're in that room looking for answers that you're never going to get. You're thinking, have I done something wrong? What did I do differently? Was it because we flew a long way? Was I too stressed? Was I putting too much pressure on myself?' "

Alex confided in her boss, who told her to take time off but she insisted on going back on air that evening.

"I said, 'What else am I going to do?' It's a horrible feeling because it is so empty. There's nothing to say. It's done.' "

Six months after her miscarriage, the Welsh presenter became pregnant again but she revealed that she "couldn't enjoy" it for a long time and hasn't been able to "relax" in case something goes wrong again.

"It was completely different. You don't let yourself relax. I couldn't enjoy it for a long time and didn't tell anyone for ages," she said.

