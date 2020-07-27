| 13.8°C Dublin

'A mother's worst fear is that a baby lost will be forgotten'

Niamh Connolly-Coyne lost her daughter Mia before birth. She has championed a change in the Census which allows families to acknowledge their loss, writes Kathy Donaghy

Niamh Connolly-Coyne pictured at her garden memorial to Mia at her Celbridge home. Photo: Colin O&rsquo;Riordan Expand

Niamh Connolly-Coyne pictured at her garden memorial to Mia at her Celbridge home. Photo: Colin O’Riordan

Kathy Donaghy

For the first time, next year's Census will include a section where parents who have lost a baby through stillbirth or miscarriage can acknowledge the little life that is part of their family and its story.

When Niamh Connolly-Coyne lost her baby daughter Mia before she was born, a fear that others would forget her baby set in. Niamh was pregnant with twins when a scan at five months showed that the heart of one of her babies was not developing as it should.

At 32 weeks pregnant, Niamh and her husband Faron found out that the twin they called Mia had passed away. The pregnancy continued and on April 16, 2015, Niamh gave birth to her baby girls: Emma was a healthy, bouncing baby.