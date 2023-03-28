Attachment styles: how they can affect everything from your work to your love life

The psychological theory based on childhood experiences can explain character traits in some of the most important areas of life

Attachment theory, and its effect on the adults we grow up to be, is having a moment on social media. Scroll through TikTok and you’ll find countless psychological explainers (not always from those best qualified) about how your attachment style explains everything from your work ethic to your relationship dynamic. But what exactly is an attachment style, how does it impact your life and why are we suddenly talking about it now?