Ask the therapist: 'Since lockdown, I can't stop binge eating and I need help'

Q My eating is completely out of control at the moment. I know that everybody in the world is suffering and you will probably think I am being petty, but I am so terrified of how much weight I am putting on and I am powerless to stop it. As soon as I put the kids to bed, I am in the cupboards and then on to the couch to binge for the evening. It is my only pleasure as the rest of the day is a blur of minding kids and trying to work. If I didn't have it to look forward to, I don't know how I would get through the day. Can you help?

A Let's try and figure out what you are really hungry for. The emotional needs that are not being met at the moment will unfortunately never come out of the bottom of your ice-cream carton or crisp bag. The world is in a state of crisis, but that isn't going to change your behaviour on the couch. For the eating to change, you have to validate what is going on for you and what you can practically do next.

Start identifying what it is that you need?

Food as a reward is such a common trigger for people and even though it makes sense, it just doesn't help. The question is what are you trying to solve with food as the soothing agent?

Do you feel overwhelmed? Do you feel overstretched? I feel silly even asking these questions as you are trying to work and mind the kids, which is incredibly challenging and frustrating.

The usual suspects of guilt, feeling like you are not doing enough and failing in your two major roles as mum and worker are perhaps felt a little bit more keenly in the current crisis.

Maybe the external rat-race of life has just become a literal internal one, with none of the usual distractions for us to blow off steam. What before felt like an awful commute may now seem like a distant dreamy holiday, as for some, the journey was the destination, at least to get some head space.

Crisis is often the starting point for people to enter therapy as the world as they knew it is irrevocably changed.

What is not usual, is when it is a collective experience. The daily death toll is a heavy emotional and physical burden upon us all. It is understandable that people are numbing out with food or drink to ease the pain.

It just isn't a sustainable or healthy way to mind yourself. What you need to do is to find other ways that will meet your needs.

Make a list, what one thing have you been putting off for a long time? What hobbies did you use to have? Do you want to exercise?

A half an hour walk within your two kilometres may be the first bit of alone time you have had all day. Take a mindful walk, breath in the air, look at the sky, feel your feet on the ground. Listen to the sounds around you.

Food is a wonderful sensual experience - we can just add a few more to it. People are being incredibly generous with their time and expertise. My trainer Jamie Harris is doing all his sessions via Zoom for free - it's such a great way to get your exercise, feel connected to people whilst being safe during lockdown. It's a major win/win.

Picking one book, one podcast - I've done three to help deal with Covid-19 anxiety - are possible ways to connect with yourself during this challenging time.

Can you see why the 'comfort' food is an easy stretch in the evening as it doesn't look for, or demand anything, of you and gives a wonderful taste. How about keeping some of that - maybe if you poured a certain amount into a bowl and, after your walk or a bath, then sit and watch some TV with a smaller portion of something you like.

You could further slow the process down by baking it yourself during the day with or without the kids. These types of tasks are so satisfying as there is a beginning, middle and end. People feel like they're always on at the moment, so I understand why you are trying to switch off. The problem with eating in front of the TV is you will eat much more than you would at a table.

By deciding on the portion size in advance, with the added 'you time' built in before, this well-deserved treat can be fully enjoyed. Don't give food so much power- it's just food. When we label it as bad, this is when it becomes so much more tantalising. Its just food, take your power back.

Binges and bingeing aren't enjoyable and, even worse, you don't get to really taste or savour how good the food actually tastes. Use the evening for you, slow down your breathing, your walking and your eating as you meet and catch up with yourself after a possibly relentless and demanding day.

Write out the things that would make you look forward to your evening. Do one of these per evening. This is a deeply reflective and exhausting time. With great compassion, ask yourself how you find living your everyday life. Don't compare yourself to others on social media who seem to be productive on every level. Acknowledge the part that you are playing as we all work together to flatten the curve.

Understand what has driven the binges as a way to, without judgement, find other ways to make your day feel good for you. A beautiful concept you could add to your daily narrative right now is 'good enough'.

You have enough.

You do enough.

You are enough.

If you have a query, email Allison allisonk@independent.ie.