Ask the therapist: 'My sisters are lining me up to be mum's full-time carer'

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Allison Keating

Q My mother has just been diagnosed with dementia and I am the only single one in a family of three. Both my sisters have young children and work. I have a job that isn't too demanding. The thing is, I am worried that all the caring duties are going to fall to me. I rent an apartment in town and my two sisters are already talking about me moving home 'rent-free' and I really don't like where this is going. I don't want to be a full-time carer and I don't see why I should be, just because I am single.

How do I constructively address this before I get forced into a corner? My mum is years away from needing a home.

A I am so sorry to hear about your mum's diagnosis of dementia. It is a cruel disease and incredibly tough upon a family. Your worries are a mixture of two things; that you know your sisters better than anyone else and can see where the 'rent-free' conversation is going and, as you know them so intimately, you may also be making some assumptions.