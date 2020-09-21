Ask the therapist: 'My sisters are lining me up to be mum's full-time carer'

Q My mother has just been diagnosed with dementia and I am the only single one in a family of three. Both my sisters have young children and work. I have a job that isn't too demanding. The thing is, I am worried that all the caring duties are going to fall to me. I rent an apartment in town and my two sisters are already talking about me moving home 'rent-free' and I really don't like where this is going. I don't want to be a full-time carer and I don't see why I should be, just because I am single.

How do I constructively address this before I get forced into a corner? My mum is years away from needing a home.

A I am so sorry to hear about your mum's diagnosis of dementia. It is a cruel disease and incredibly tough upon a family. Your worries are a mixture of two things; that you know your sisters better than anyone else and can see where the 'rent-free' conversation is going and, as you know them so intimately, you may also be making some assumptions.

My guess is, both things are happening simultaneously. Rather than seeing this as an inevitable fight, could this become a starting point to open up, discuss and explore what managed care is needed and the subsequent division of care between all the siblings that works for everyone?

Reversing back for a moment, could you visit some themes or trigger points that may be feeling heightened for you right now? Do you have any feelings of being treated differently by your sisters because you are single? Do they make assumptions about you and/or your time or what they think you 'should' do? Do you feel left out of conversations they have had about important plans such as the care of your mother?

Are there any pre-existing sibling issues that you can identify? What birth position are you in within the family?

Are your sisters older than you? How did you get on as children and how do you get on now? Have any of these factors influenced your relationship and how do you manage this as adults?

Friendship is not a given with siblings and as they are the longest relationship you will have in your entire life, you will naturally build up resentments and issues that would lend well to an open and, as you said, constructive conversation. A lot of times this is easier said than done. This may sound weird, but don't be afraid of having an argument. Heated emotions such as anger, frustration or hurt need to be aired in constructive conversations. Once the intention is set, plan for an honest conversation with everyone feeling heard, with some room to reset if necessary. If you feel flooded physiologically, it is OK and healthy to ask for a quick break.

A clear clue you are feeling flooded will be when you find you are not able to find the words to express strong emotions as you feel physiologically overwhelmed.

Some healthy ground-rules will facilitate keeping the conversation constructive and not sidetracked by derogatory or personalised comments, which always break down and derail a good discussion. The key is to understand and hear what everyone is saying. If things are getting personal or you feel your heart thumping and the words aren't coming, take a two-minute break to soothe down the physiological response. You will have a better and a more constructive conversation when you are not flooded by emotion.

It can help to go and take a few deep breaths, 4x4 breathing is very effective and if it works for you, write out how you feel. Be specific about what it is that you would like them to know and why it is affecting you. Identify and answer for yourself, 'do you feel hurt, angry or unheard?' and find a way to convey this message back that can be heard.

Arguments fall apart when people dismiss the person who is angry. By tuning into your reaction, soothing it and then bringing your message back to the table in a tone that is clear, the likelihood of being heard increases manifold.

Having spent time exploring what this means to you and for your future, set out your boundaries.

It is OK to not want to be your mum's carer. The question is, how can you all care for your mum by putting her needs first whilst maintaining your own? This is the tone of the conversation.

This is three sisters who love their mother and are coming to terms with what her dementia will mean for her and for you all as her daughters and sisters.

Have you asked your mum what she would like? This conversation could allow all of you to explore your familial and gender expectations and roles, in a healthy and constructive way.

The only way through this is with many tough, awkward, difficult and potentially healing conversations. Your mum wouldn't want to feel like a burden upon her daughters. Find a way to reduce feelings of duty and obligation and to be connected with your mum and each other.

Could you get advice on dementia from 'understand together' or from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (1800 341 341) on the possible progression of her specific dementia or any advice on services or care available?

This may seem unpalatable at first, but so is the assumption that you will be your mum's full-time carer. Work together, to future-proof scenarios that you are comfortable with, being mindful that as things change it will be about coming back to the table again as a team to work on what works best for everyone.

