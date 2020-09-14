| 15.4°C Dublin

Ask the therapist: 'My brother wants me to be the sperm donor as he has fertility issues'

The unique issues relating to intragenerational collaborative reproduction need all parties to be fully informed and counselled Expand

Q I am a gay man in my 30s and am part of a warm and loving family. I have an older brother who has been having fertility issues, and he and his wife have been through many rounds of IVF. The issue, it seems, is with my brother and they have decided to try with donated sperm.

My brother has asked me if I would donate and, while I would like to help him, I am not sure if I would be able to act like an uncle and not a father to any resulting child. I feel quite hypocritical, as I would like to have kids with my husband some day and we would obviously be using an egg donor.

I wish my brother would go the donor-bank route - but he wants there to be a family connection. My parents also think it is a great idea. I don't know what to do for the best. Can you help?