Ask the therapist: 'My brother wants me to be the sperm donor as he has fertility issues'

Q I am a gay man in my 30s and am part of a warm and loving family. I have an older brother who has been having fertility issues, and he and his wife have been through many rounds of IVF. The issue, it seems, is with my brother and they have decided to try with donated sperm.

My brother has asked me if I would donate and, while I would like to help him, I am not sure if I would be able to act like an uncle and not a father to any resulting child. I feel quite hypocritical, as I would like to have kids with my husband some day and we would obviously be using an egg donor.

I wish my brother would go the donor-bank route - but he wants there to be a family connection. My parents also think it is a great idea. I don't know what to do for the best. Can you help?

A It seems that you do know what to do, but are feeling conflicted, as you want to help your brother, his wife and your parents. You have made your decision about this and have considered the future implications, which are deeply complex and far-reaching. The help you are seeking is how to relay this back; suffice to say, it will not be an easy conversation, but it is a really important one. Short-term difficult conversations are still worth having to pre-empt future family fall-outs.

You have the foresight to know that you could potentially feel conflicted in your role as uncle, and may feel like the father - which could possibly lead to confused parentage, and conflicting feelings for everyone and their respective expectations and roles. Knowing this beforehand, there is only one answer for you, which you are clear on.

The unique issues relating to intragenerational collaborative reproduction need all parties to be fully informed and counselled. The complexity of the family dynamics - as brothers, as a brother-in-law, and a son to your parents - is not to be underplayed. I think the question you are asking is how to say no gently, being mindful of maintaining your family relationships when you know how much they want a family, whilst also knowing your hesitations.

Family therapy could be very helpful to explore all of this in a safe and therapeutic space. Knowing your brother and his wife would like this - and the encouragement of this as a good idea from your parents - leaves you in a very difficult position. Having a professional to help hold, navigate and mediate the psychodynamics could be very constructive and healing for all parties. There is a danger that relationships could be damaged if unspoken feelings aren't processed or heard, and these feelings won't disappear: they will only fester and manifest most likely sooner rather than later.

I am so sorry to hear how difficult and painful the fertility journey has been for your brother and his wife - or a more accurate read would be their infertility nightmare. However, you do know what you want. The next step is how to gently bring that message back.

Separate all the different aspects of this. Honesty is the only way through this: honesty, filled with compassion and empathy.

Speaking with your brother and his wife, or with your brother first, explain to him why you aren't comfortable doing this. The psychodynamics at play here are like a big ball of wool that you can see has the potential to get many relationships majorly knotted up. Let's explore the dyads - these are the pairs of relationships, and how they influence and interplay with each other.

Imagine a triangle and see the relationship between you and your mother and your father; then you have another dyad or pairing with your brother; and another with your sister-in-law and your brother; and the dyad between your husband and yourself, and the subsequent relationships everyone has with each other. Imagine adding a child to this mix.

Has anyone spoken or worked through what would be said to the child or not said, or who would or wouldn't be told? This is a painfully complex area, and psychological counselling to enable a fully informed understanding and to work through the next step together, as individuals and as a family, would be of benefit to all.

Feelings of coercion and guilt can play a divisive role, even unwittingly or unconsciously. The psychological role of these feelings needs to be explored fully - even if it is not outright, that inherent desire to please your parents doesn't leave just because you are an adult, and the sense of duty to your brother has major implications for these relationships. This is why I am encouraging the whole family to work through this therapeutically through family therapy.

Gently express that you would prefer if they took the donor-bank route and that, even though it pains you to say so, this is what you have decided. Try releasing any feelings of guilt and opening up a conversation that you may potentially share a parallel journey to parenthood - and that perhaps you could be of great support to each other, without overlapping familial complexities.

There could be an opportunity here to continue strengthening the bond between yourself and your brother. A series of honest, open conversations held safely in a therapeutic context could inspire optimism, hope and healthy family relationships, now and in the future.

