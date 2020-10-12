| 9.2°C Dublin

Ask the therapist: My anxiety is crippling: I fear I can't cope with Covid long-term

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Allison Keating

Q I don't know how I am going to handle a long winter with Covid hanging over us. I know everyone is suffering with stress and anxiety at the moment, and I am not the only one, but I am suddenly finding my anxiety hard to handle. I feel like I might be going mad. I have always been very level-headed but I find myself prone to worrying about the silliest things and handling matters very badly, overreacting to the smallest thing. I've two kids and am working part-time so it's not as if I am as burdened as other women. So why can I not control my anxiety? Are there any tips for doing so?

A Anticipatory dread and fear of the future, which is uncertain for us all, are the feelings that are showing up for you right now. Let's gently put aside how you think you 'should' be feeling in comparison to everyone else and bring the focus back to you and how you are feeling.

It is horrible to already know that you feel like you can't handle what's coming. That is a very distressing thought as you wonder, "Will I be able to cope with this?" The most important word in the sentence is 'thought'. Stepping back from the thoughts like a curious observer can give you a different perspective and view of the internal noise and narrative surrounding these unhelpful thoughts.