Ask the therapist: My anxiety is crippling: I fear I can't cope with Covid long-term

Q I don't know how I am going to handle a long winter with Covid hanging over us. I know everyone is suffering with stress and anxiety at the moment, and I am not the only one, but I am suddenly finding my anxiety hard to handle. I feel like I might be going mad. I have always been very level-headed but I find myself prone to worrying about the silliest things and handling matters very badly, overreacting to the smallest thing. I've two kids and am working part-time so it's not as if I am as burdened as other women. So why can I not control my anxiety? Are there any tips for doing so?

A Anticipatory dread and fear of the future, which is uncertain for us all, are the feelings that are showing up for you right now. Let's gently put aside how you think you 'should' be feeling in comparison to everyone else and bring the focus back to you and how you are feeling.

It is horrible to already know that you feel like you can't handle what's coming. That is a very distressing thought as you wonder, "Will I be able to cope with this?" The most important word in the sentence is 'thought'. Stepping back from the thoughts like a curious observer can give you a different perspective and view of the internal noise and narrative surrounding these unhelpful thoughts.

Cognitive fusion occurs when we attach a thought to an experience or 'fuse' them together as if it were the truth. Imagine these thoughts sticking to an erroneous belief that these thoughts are actual facts, or something you have no choice but to do, or that these thoughts are threatening to you and your well-being.

It makes rational sense that you would listen to such cautioning thoughts. In this climate of fear and uncertainty, when we are being told that our health is potentially threatened by an invisible and dangerous virus, it's not that easy to put the blinders on. But you do need to question the validity of your thoughts, as many of them are 'what if?' future-fearing thoughts. Your threat system needs a gentle readjustment.

Our individual behavioural response is very important and clear: wash your hands, maintain social distance and engage in health-conscious decisions with regard to living with Covid. You don't have to like it or pretend to be happy about it, but fear that immobilises and inhibits the quality of your day-to-day life is also not useful to you.

I understand and empathise with your anxiety. Let's take it to the next step, where you identify the unhelpful thoughts and begin to 'defuse' them in a way that will aid you in becoming aware of anxiety-inducing thoughts and behaviours such as avoidance and/or anticipatory dread.

Generalised anxiety can spill over into every thought and decision. It's important to know that it is very receptive in terms of recovery to CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) and/or ACT (acceptance and commitment therapy), which will help with defusing unhelpful thoughts.

How to defuse anxiety:

⬤ Question if your thoughts are true.

⬤ Be aware of your language - if you are saying, "I should", "I must," "I can't," it gives the illusion that you have no choice and this is a command you must obey. Is this really true, or is this a belief that you hold?

⬤ Recognise these thoughts cannot hurt you. Be aware if you feel physiologically uncomfortable as a result of these thoughts, reminding yourself that the thoughts may or may not be true but that they are impacting on your heart rate and increasing your sense of fear and dread - but they are not harmful.

⬤ Go back into observer mode, reminding yourself that these are only words and they are your thoughts, which you can sit with, even if it is uncomfortable to do so.

⬤ It is useful to remember that this is a state and it is not permanent: you will not and cannot 'always' feel anxious, happy or sad. Thoughts and feelings come and go and these thoughts will as well.

⬤ What would it be like to observe the thoughts leaving? Imagining a 'train of thought' in your mind as an actual train; watch it moving further and further away. This is not a forced exercise - it is merely an experiment in your imagination.

Can I just pull back the fear of "am I going mad?". The sense of losing control mentally and not being able to cope brings with it a tsunami of unhelpful and distressing thoughts. The stigma of "going mad" is so destructive, as normal feelings and reactions in difficult times are pathologised as psychologically abnormal. This is worth repeating to yourself a few times a day. We are in a pandemic; every aspect of your life, and how you live it, is continuing to be impacted. Stop comparing yourself to others: it minimises your feelings. In doing so, you push down these distressing thoughts and coat them in guilt - "I shouldn't feel this bad; everyone else is doing fine and they are doing more than me" - and then you shame yourself for having these feelings in the first place.

You can't outrun or out-think your emotions. The goal here is not to eliminate anxiety or your thoughts, but to figure out what is triggering it for you. Identifying specifically how that makes you feel, and actively soothing how hard this has been for you, will inoculate against self-criticism for having the thoughts at all.

We all need to learn how to live with Covid, to live with anxiety and distressing thoughts, and to actively engage with our mental health. You don't have to endure this on your own. Seek out support from trusted family and friends, and speak through these fears with a mental health professional. It is a really hard time and we can all do this ourselves - and together.

