Ask the therapist: I'm happy with my life and I adore my kids - but I compare myself to others all the time

Q I am a woman in my forties. Since I had children, I have noticed that, even though I know it is nonsense and no way to live, I am very concerned about what other people think. I also compare myself and my children to others all the time. I don't understand why I am so bothered. My head knows that it is no way to live but I can't seem to shake this way of thinking. I am happy with my life and I adore my kids. Why am I doing this and how can I stop?

A It's hard to stand by as you berate yourself over what you feel you shouldn't feel, even though you do feel this way. Rather than digging deep, you bury the feeling of being 'less than' mixed with the inner conflict of feeling frustrated that you do feel that way. This is the first thing you can do; stop chastising and minimising your own feelings.

If your feelings could talk, what would they say? Why the lack of compassion? Who has judged you or minimised your feelings before? When others tell you that you shouldn't feel the way you do, it can blunt out the very message your emotions are trying to bring to your attention in the first place.

I hear frustration and disappointment. Who are you measuring yourself against?

Comparing ourselves is so common; the term 'social comparison theory' was coined in 1954 by Leon Festinger exploring why and how we bench who we are, by comparing ourselves to others. You are not in this alone, everyone assesses themselves in relation to others and - as is often the case in understanding why we behave or think in certain ways - its origins stem from a survive-and-thrive mentality model.

How does this show up in your everyday world? in these two specific ways:

1. Upward social comparison (comparing yourself to others who you feel are better than you)

2. Downward social comparison (comparing yourself, thinking you are better or more proficient)

These natural and normal human comparisons have been super-charged online in what Susan Fiske calls 'envy up, scorn down'. This could form part of your psychological toolbox in terms of how to manage comparing yourself going forward. Be mindful of what you are consuming online; you may need to edit some accounts if they are leaving you feeling down about yourself.

Identify who your 'comparison targets' are. Are they other mothers? And as an extension of that, their children in comparison to yours? Motherhood can be quite the competitive and comparative game. With this knowledge, please give yourself a break, all I ask is to add in one question: 'are these thoughts of comparison making me feel better or worse about myself?'

Like so many thoughts and feelings in life, the goal isn't to get rid of social comparison, but to catch yourself gently with compassion just before it turns into a downward spiral.

Keep reminding yourself that what you see in those public faces with whom you are comparing yourself with may look like a perfect life, but all may not be as it appears, as they are normal human beings as well.

Check in with your self-esteem.

• Have you experienced this in other social groups before?

• At home, school, with friends or at work?

• Have you noticed any particular themes or triggers?

• Have you identified some actionables that you would like to try next?

• Can you accept that this is a skill that you don't have, yet, not yet or never?

• Is it a motivator or de-motivator to learn and grow that specific skill?

Recognising someone else's skills or aptitudes that you admire can create positive social contagion. The Dutch, who we could all learn from in terms of being happier, have a term for benign envy; they call benijden.

Bring kindness to your normal 'benijden'; note when you are seeking external validation. Self-esteem is an internal job that you need to keep working on. Write a list of all the skills you have as a mother, write out each of your children's unique strengths that you admire. Your child may not be playing classical violin but they may have an incredible sense of humour and huge heart. Sometimes the vital life skills such as kindness and generosity of spirit aren't valued as they are more difficult to measure or get a certificate for, that can be posted.

Cultivating a stable sense of who you are, what you value and recognise the good in your life is a helpful daily tool to negate the natural but unhelpful response of thinking the grass is comparatively greener. One of the biggest life perks of my job is the constant reminder that what we see publicly is not always the full picture.

So even though the person may look like they have it all or easy, trust me when I say, everyone has their own fears, worries and insecurities. If I could add one more truth it is this, people you would never imagine are also worried about what you think of them.

Keep connecting in a real way with people who nourish you. Check when your mood changes and why .Know when upward social comparison is motivating and inspires you to make changes that you would like to make and identify what leaves you feeling cold.

