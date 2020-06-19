| 11.8°C Dublin

Ask the therapist: I'm happy with my life and I adore my kids - but I compare myself to others all the time

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Allison Keating

Q I am a woman in my forties. Since I had children, I have noticed that, even though I know it is nonsense and no way to live, I am very concerned about what other people think. I also compare myself and my children to others all the time. I don't understand why I am so bothered. My head knows that it is no way to live but I can't seem to shake this way of thinking. I am happy with my life and I adore my kids. Why am I doing this and how can I stop?

A It's hard to stand by as you berate yourself over what you feel you shouldn't feel, even though you do feel this way. Rather than digging deep, you bury the feeling of being 'less than' mixed with the inner conflict of feeling frustrated that you do feel that way. This is the first thing you can do; stop chastising and minimising your own feelings.

If your feelings could talk, what would they say? Why the lack of compassion? Who has judged you or minimised your feelings before? When others tell you that you shouldn't feel the way you do, it can blunt out the very message your emotions are trying to bring to your attention in the first place.