Ask the doctor: 'Sudden eye pain felt like an electric shock'

Jennifer Grant

Q A few days ago, I got a sudden pain in my eye. It felt like a stab or an electric shock. It was so bad it stopped me in my tracks. It went away just as fast and my eye looked normal afterwards. I am really worried about it but I don't know what to do about it now as everything is shut down. Normally I would make an appointment with the optician. Should I just forget about it unless it happens again or could it be something serious?

A In absence of trauma to the eye, assuming you are healthy, without any underlying eye disease or systemic illness, a single episode of unilateral (on one side only) eye pain, that lasted only a few seconds (like an electric shock), does not sound alarming to me. It is also good to hear that the eye pain has not recurred. I suggest you can watch and wait for now, unless you were to develop any of the following symptoms below.

The majority of serious eye conditions are associated with blurred/distorted vision, loss of vision, the white part of the eye turning red/pink in colour (red eye), changes in the pupil size or shape, or last but not least, eye pain.