Ask the doctor: My friend lost a lot of weight taking a diabetes drug. I have about two stone to lose –would it work for me?

Q: A friend of mine lost a lot of weight after taking metformin. I have about two stone to lose and struggle with the motivation to do anything about it. This pandemic is so depressing that I cannot stop comfort eating. I exercise regularly so I’m not really putting on weight. I am in my 40s and this is also going against me. Could metformin help me?

Dr Grant replies: There are two major forms of weight loss pills, the uppers that increase your energy and ideally make you burn more calories, and the ones that alter fat absorption from the colon resulting in loose stool and other unpleasant side effects. Occasionally, metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, can be prescribed in lower doses to help reduce insulin resistance and improve your ability to lose weight. It is ideal for patients with prediabetes but does not produce enough weight loss (defined as 5pc or more total body weight) to qualify as a “weight loss drug”.

Another diabetes medication called liraglutide 3.0mg has been recently approved for the treatment of obesity. Liraglutide has been shown to improve blood pressure as well as to prevent the progression to type 2 diabetes in patients with prediabetes. Ideally, you need to have obesity and a weight-related complication (e.g. prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or obstructive sleep apnoea) in order to be prescribed liraglutide.

It is interesting that you feel being in your 40’s makes weight loss more difficult. In fact, it really shouldn’t. Scientists has proven that our metabolism does not slow down until we get to about 60 years old. What’s more likely, is that we become more sedentary in our 40s than we previously were and we tend to eat more of the wrong types of food. For example, who is going to choose 250g of high protein (>10g per 100g), low sugar (<5g per 100g), 0pc fat healthy yoghurt with some fresh berries over a medium-sized chocolate muffin which has on average 440 kcal? As the old mantra goes, you are what you eat.

You said you would like to lose two stone which is probably a bit unrealistic. If you could set an overall target of 5-7pc of your total body weight, and aim for gradual weight loss of 1-2 pound per week, this could be achieved with the appropriate diet and fitness regimen. An 80 kg female could realistically drop 5-6 kg (up to 13lbs) over a few months. Remember, you need to build muscle to burn fat, but the key to weight loss is truly in your diet. I am a firm believer in weight-resistance training for at least 20 minutes, ideally three days per week. What you eat, when you eat and how much are all important factors. You must calorie-restrict throughout the whole day to lose weight. It is only when you are hungry that your body reverts to gluconeogenesis, forming energy from within your body.

Lastly, there are a few endocrine disorders than can make weight loss difficult. A routine set of blood tests with your GP can assess your thyroid function, 9am fasting cortisol hormone, follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH), oestrogen, serum testosterone and sex hormone binding globulin levels. Hypothyroidism affects your ability to lose weight.

The cortisol blood test can assess your adrenal gland function for Cushing’s syndrome. FSH, LH and oestrogen can help determine if you are perimenopausal. The last two blood tests can assess for poly cystic ovarian syndrome.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck